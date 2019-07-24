As Southern First Bancshares In (SFST) Stock Declined, Shareholder Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Lowered Stake by $2.34 Million; West Oak Capital Has Upped Position in Nvidia (NVDA) by $1.17 Million as Stock Price Rose

West Oak Capital Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 224.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc bought 6,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,488 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70 million, up from 2,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $178.66. About 8.95M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES 2Q REV. $3.10B PLUS OR MINUS TWO %, EST. $2.95B; 22/03/2018 – deepsense.ai Becomes NVIDIA Deep Learning Partner; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Shows Industry’s First Scale-Up Al and Machine Learning Systems based on the Latest Generation CPUs and NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs for Superior Performance and Density; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA: MACHINE-DRIVEN CARS WILL BE SAFER THAN HUMAN DRIVERS; 27/03/2018 – DisplayLink Showcases Highest Resolution Vive Pro With Vive Wireless VR Adaptor at the NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference; 02/04/2018 – Tech Today: Trump’s Fake Amazon News, Nvidia’s Crypto Risk, Tesla’s Travails — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from Al, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 12/03/2018 – Nvidia’s top salesperson in 2018 may be none other than Steven Spielberg

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Southern First Bancshares In (SFST) by 29.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 70,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.41% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 167,392 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.67 million, down from 238,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Southern First Bancshares In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $296.04 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.97% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $39.89. About 12,482 shares traded. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) has declined 23.10% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.53% the S&P500.

