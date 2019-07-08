As Southern First Bancshares In (SFST) Stock Declined, Ejf Capital Has Boosted Holding by $391,611; Bhp Group LTD (BHP) Shareholder Element Capital Management Lifted Its Position

Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares In (SFST) by 10.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 11,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.41% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 122,170 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14 million, up from 110,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Southern First Bancshares In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $291.86M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $38.23. About 6,215 shares traded. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) has declined 23.10% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.53% the S&P500.

Element Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (BHP) by 130.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc bought 22,591 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.46% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 39,903 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18M, up from 17,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bhp Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $57.19. About 1.65 million shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 4.76% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.33% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – QTRLY PETRLOEUM PRODUCTION 45 MMBOE VS 50.6 MMBOE LAST YEAR; 04/04/2018 – BHP Billiton Says Will Keep US Chamber of Commerce Membership; 18/04/2018 – BHP EXIT PROCESS ONSHORE US PROGRESSING, DEAL SEEN IN 1H FY19; 08/03/2018 – Britain’s FTSE inches up in choppy trade; miners fall; 15/05/2018 – Oil Rally Aiding BHP Billiton Shale Sale, Says CEO; 18/04/2018 – BHP Billiton Sees FY Petroleum Output at Upper End of 180-190M BoE Guidance; 04/05/2018 – BP Considers Acquiring BHP Billiton Energy Assets -Bloomberg; 06/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; BHP Billiton Ltd., Rio Tinto and Telecom Italia Trade Actively; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – PETROLEUM CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED AT ABOUT US$1.9 BLN FOR 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR; 26/03/2018 – HOCHTIEF AG HOTG.DE SAYS CIMIC GROUP’S THIESS HAS SECURED A A$185 MLN CONTRACT FROM BHP TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL MINING SERVICES AT MOUNT ARTHUR COAL OPERATION IN HUNTER VALLEY, AUSTRALIA

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 42,479 shares to 12,814 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 72,594 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,217 shares, and cut its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.81, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold SFST shares while 15 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 5.26 million shares or 6.31% more from 4.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 4,381 shares in its portfolio. Godsey Gibb Assocs reported 29,313 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 10,504 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt has 0% invested in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Invesco Ltd owns 8,021 shares. Raymond James Assocs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). 4,426 were reported by American Int Gp. Greenwood Cap Assocs Ltd Liability invested in 8,052 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 40,823 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 11,772 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc invested in 15,600 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp invested in 0% or 281,374 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins holds 220,730 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0.11% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). California Employees Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 11,276 shares.

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64B and $837.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 302,539 shares to 229,663 shares, valued at $10.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sterling Bancorp Inc by 132,676 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 608,157 shares, and cut its stake in Pcsb Finl Corp.