As Southern First Bancshares In (SFST) Share Price Rose, Holder Godsey & Gibb Associates Has Cut Its Position; Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Shares Rose While Qci Asset Management Boosted Position

Qci Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC) by 1204.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 5,415 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $382,000, up from 415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 220.35% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 11/05/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APC); 27/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Buhari declares tenure extension of APC chairman, others as Illegal; 18/05/2018 – SOCGEN TO GAUGE BANK APPETITE FOR THE FUNDRAISING THIS MONTH; 18/05/2018 – Engineering News: Anadarko seeks to raise $14bn to $15bn for Mozambique LNG project; 13/04/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $74; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA DEFINING BLOCKS FOR OFFSHORE AUCTION TO BE LAUNCHED IN JULY, OFFERS EXPECTED IN LATE NOV -ENERGY MINISTER ARANGUREN; 28/03/2018 – Four oil majors interested in Algeria offshore drilling-state agency; 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N SEEKING $14-$15 BLN FROM BANKS, EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES FOR MOZAMBIQUE LNG PROJECT

Godsey & Gibb Associates decreased its stake in Southern First Bancshares In (SFST) by 37.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates sold 10,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.31% . The institutional investor held 18,378 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $720,000, down from 29,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Southern First Bancshares In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.79M market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $38.74. About 6,763 shares traded. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) has declined 8.67% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500.

Analysts await Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 10.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.75 per share. SFST’s profit will be $6.27 million for 11.67 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by Southern First Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.75% negative EPS growth.

More recent Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Aerohive Networks Inc (HIVE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. Also Streetinsider.com published the news titled: “KBRA Assigns Ratings to Southern First Bancshares, Inc. – StreetInsider.com” on September 16, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Share Price Is Up 173% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16M and $694.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 5,310 shares to 132,093 shares, valued at $16.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 1,109 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,832 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 1 investors sold SFST shares while 17 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 5.23 million shares or 0.56% less from 5.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancorp Of Mellon owns 32,420 shares. Castine Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.49% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Royal National Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Blackrock reported 0% of its portfolio in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Citigroup holds 1,782 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mendon has invested 1.64% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). 28,819 are owned by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Sheets Smith Wealth stated it has 14,959 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Penn Mngmt Com Inc invested in 74,988 shares. Elizabeth Park Cap Ltd reported 2.68% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). First Tru Advsrs LP stated it has 17,877 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Invesco Limited holds 7,757 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Trust Corp has 0% invested in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). 28,999 are owned by State Bank Of America De.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 95 investors sold APC shares while 261 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 391.08 million shares or 6.52% less from 418.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utah Retirement reported 95,054 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Liability accumulated 3,139 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Management Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 0.06% or 2.10M shares. Prudential Public Limited accumulated 113,723 shares. Linscomb & Williams owns 3,745 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Motco owns 357 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nuwave Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.77% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Patten Patten Tn reported 32,339 shares. Heritage Invsts Management Corp invested in 129,503 shares. Amer Registered Inv Advisor accumulated 8,209 shares. 16,289 are held by Regions Corp. Mcmillion Cap Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Connecticut-based Yakira Management Inc has invested 3.54% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc owns 85,069 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.