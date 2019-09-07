As Southern First Bancshares In (SFST) Share Price Rose, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Has Cut Holding by $2.34 Million; Meritage Group LP Has Decreased Holding in Moodys (MCO) as Stock Value Rose

Meritage Group Lp decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp sold 70,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.61M, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $220.54. About 502,623 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes Of Cgcmt 2015-GC29; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Expects That Sunac’s Debt Leverage Will Trend Toward 40% Over the Next 12-18 Months Vs Around 25% in the 12 Months to June 30, 2017; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Equifax’s Senior Notes; 24/05/2018 – POTENTIAL LOSSES TO MAYBANK FROM HYFLUX LIKELY LIMITED: MOODY’S; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba1 Rating To Kazagro Holding, Outlook Stable; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Reviews China Huiyuan Juice For Downgrade; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1 Rating To Campbell Usd, Ca’s 2018 General Obligation Bonds (Series 2010G and Series 2016B Combined Issue); 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S ON NEW U.S. SANCTIONS ON RUSSIAN COS -RUSAL’S EXPORTS TO BE HIT BY IMPACT OF PRIMARY SANCTIONS ON U.S. COS, THREAT OF SECONDARY SANCTIONS AGAINST NON-U.S. COUNTERPARTIES; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS UPWARD PRESSURE ON GEORGIA’S RATING COULD DEVELOP, IF INSTITUTIONAL & ECONOMIC REFORMS LEAD TO HIGHER DOMESTIC SAVINGS, LOWER EXTERNAL VULNERABILITY; 16/03/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Affirms Aa2 On Michigan Finance Authority’s SLRF Revenue Bonds

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Southern First Bancshares In (SFST) by 29.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 70,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.31% . The hedge fund held 167,392 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.67M, down from 238,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Southern First Bancshares In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $291.06 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $38.51. About 21,467 shares traded or 15.36% up from the average. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) has declined 8.67% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Investment Mgmt Grp Inc stated it has 0.05% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Landscape Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 2,214 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Citigroup holds 0.01% or 58,009 shares in its portfolio. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Limited Liability Co holds 0.09% or 8,628 shares. Vulcan Value Partners Llc holds 0% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) or 64 shares. Colony Gru Ltd Llc invested in 0.38% or 50,524 shares. Aqr Cap Lc owns 107,869 shares. Agf Invests Inc holds 971,366 shares or 1.98% of its portfolio. 314,859 were reported by Guardian Trust. Greenleaf Tru has 0% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp has 1,174 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fil Limited reported 45 shares. Whittier Trust, a California-based fund reported 9,406 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc holds 0.12% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) or 17.30 million shares. Harvest Cap has 3,460 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.97 EPS, up 16.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.69 per share. MCO’s profit will be $365.93M for 27.99 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.83% negative EPS growth.

Meritage Group Lp, which manages about $11.61B and $4.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.35M shares to 1.35 million shares, valued at $136.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 8,872 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.72 million shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Moody’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCO) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Moody’s Analytics Adds Two New Commercial Real Estate Data Partners to the REIS Network – Business Wire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Moody’s Names Shivani Kak as Head of Investor Relations, David Hogan as Interim Treasurer – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Analysts await Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 10.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.75 per share. SFST’s profit will be $6.27 million for 11.60 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by Southern First Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.75% negative EPS growth.

More news for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Is Aerohive Networks Inc (HIVE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “The Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Share Price Is Up 173% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” and published on September 02, 2019 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.81, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold SFST shares while 15 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 5.26 million shares or 6.31% more from 4.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Techs Ltd Co owns 147,700 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management owns 566 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 13,033 shares. Globeflex Capital Lp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) for 11,565 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management stated it has 21,815 shares. Penn Cap Communication Inc accumulated 74,988 shares. Banc Funds Co Lc accumulated 562,754 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) for 447 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) for 17,213 shares. Cornerstone Advsr reported 0% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Alliancebernstein Lp reported 60,178 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 44,712 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reported 71,032 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag reported 0% stake. Wellington Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership reported 406,182 shares stake.