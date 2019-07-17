As Southern First Bancshares In (SFST) Market Valuation Declined, Basswood Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $646,107; As Honeywell Intl (HON) Stock Price Rose, Exane Derivatives Decreased by $933.10 Million Its Stake

Exane Derivatives decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl (HON) by 26.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives sold 5,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,710 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65B, down from 22,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Honeywell Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $174.78. About 1.66M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 17/04/2018 – ABB shareholders demand rethink on power grids business; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL DECLINES COMMENT ON WR GRACE SPECULATION; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANT DESIGNED TO EXTRACT 99 PCT OF ETHANE & 100 PCT OF PROPANE & HEAVIER HYDROCARBONS FROM NATURAL GAS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q REV. 6.4B RUPEES; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell Inaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI INVESTMENT 600751.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC MOU WITH HONEYWELL CHINA’S AUTOMATION CONTROL UNIT; 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE CUSTOMERS WITH COMPONENT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL SERVICES FOR AVIONICS AND MECHANICAL COMPONENTS; 24/04/2018 – CPSC: HONEYWELL RECALLS HARD HATS DUE TO RISK OF HEAD INJURY; 16/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Honeywell Automation India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL

Basswood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Southern First Bancshares In (SFST) by 45.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc sold 19,579 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.41% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 23,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $779,000, down from 42,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Southern First Bancshares In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $283.71M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $37.73. About 10,636 shares traded. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) has declined 23.10% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.53% the S&P500.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.51B for 21.01 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Fund reported 0.5% stake. Mechanics Bankshares Trust Department has invested 0.92% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moreover, Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 1.41% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Factory Mutual Ins invested in 0.72% or 375,100 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorporation accumulated 28,303 shares. 3,172 are owned by Texas National Bank & Trust Inc Tx. Bradley Foster Sargent Incorporated Ct holds 1.13% or 203,231 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ipswich Invest Management Incorporated has 1.63% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Alethea Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 4,500 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Incorporated reported 2,089 shares. Horrell Mgmt Inc holds 0.04% or 450 shares. Washington Tru National Bank reported 5,429 shares. Burney owns 9,846 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Rothschild & Asset Mgmt Us Inc accumulated 261,431 shares. Tcw Group Incorporated has invested 0.07% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Wall Street set to open higher as banks rise after Citi results – StreetInsider.com” on July 15, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Microsoft, Netflix, eBay, Johnson & Johnson and More Major Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 14, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Honeywell To Release Second Quarter Financial Results And Hold Its Investor Conference Call On Thursday, July 18 – PRNewswire” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Davita, Honeywell and Advanced Micro Devices – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $505.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bce (NYSE:BCE) by 167,710 shares to 169,760 shares, valued at $7.54B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Emerging (VWOB) by 107 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,614 shares, and has risen its stake in Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. Another trade for 4,234 shares valued at $629,808 was made by Deily Linnet F on Wednesday, February 6.

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion and $1.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 26,859 shares to 366,000 shares, valued at $15.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 213,613 shares in the quarter, for a total of 465,252 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.81, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold SFST shares while 15 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 5.26 million shares or 6.31% more from 4.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone reported 21 shares. Rmb Capital Ltd Liability Corp owns 67,293 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability holds 24,634 shares. Bancshares Of New York Mellon holds 32,824 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins New York reported 0.23% stake. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 13,033 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 44,712 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Incorporated accumulated 447 shares or 0% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested in 11,772 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Teton Advsr Inc owns 0.2% invested in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) for 58,459 shares. Elizabeth Park Advsrs stated it has 167,392 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 40,823 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd owns 13,163 shares. Financial Bank Of America Corp De invested 0% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST).