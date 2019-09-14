As Southern Copper (SCCO) Shares Declined, Shareholder Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Trimmed Holding by $491,036; Dsc Advisors LP Has Decreased Its Berry Global Group (BERY) Holding by $5.20 Million

Dsc Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsc Advisors Lp sold 100,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The hedge fund held 149,998 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.89 million, down from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsc Advisors Lp who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.36B market cap company. The stock increased 4.10% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $40.59. About 1.05M shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Berry Global Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BERY); 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Buys New 1.3% Position in Berry Global; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S: BERRY’S Ba3 CFR & STABLE OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Southern Copper Corp (SCCO) by 23.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp sold 12,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% . The hedge fund held 41,902 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.63 million, down from 54,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Southern Copper Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $35.7. About 970,047 shares traded or 17.69% up from the average. Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) has declined 24.53% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.53% the S&P500.

Dsc Advisors Lp, which manages about $283.90M and $569.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 125,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $8.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 37,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD).

Analysts await Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.92 EPS, up 2.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.9 per share. BERY’s profit will be $121.53 million for 11.03 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Berry Global Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69 billion and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 329,097 shares to 418,813 shares, valued at $7.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENBL) by 434,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 833,501 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Analysts await Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, up 8.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.48 per share. SCCO’s profit will be $401.99M for 17.16 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Southern Copper Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.