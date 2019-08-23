As Southern Copper (SCCO) Shares Declined, Shareholder Marketfield Asset Management Cut Its Position by $330,681; Deere & Co Com (DE) Holding Upped by Baystate Wealth Management Llc

Baystate Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Deere & Co Com (DE) by 1615.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baystate Wealth Management Llc bought 3,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 4,117 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $681,000, up from 240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baystate Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.77% or $7.4 during the last trading session, reaching $147.96. About 1.99M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 30/04/2018 – Deere&Co signs groundbreaking Nigeria deal; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: FALLING ARGENTINE SALES OFFSET POTENTIAL BRAZIL GAINS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.50, REV VIEW $33.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & DEERE & CO. RAISES DIV MAY 30, 2018; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q EPS $3.67; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WHILE GLOBAL TRADE CONCERNS WEIGH ON FARMERS, OVERALL SENTIMENT IS HOLDING AS COMMODITY PRICES MOVE UP, EQUIPMENT DEMAND SHOWS IMPROVEMENT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS BEYOND 2018, WIRTGEN OPERATING MARGINS ARE EXPECTED TO BE 13-14 PCT; 12/03/2018 – DEERE FEB. 2WD TRACTOR SALES DROP MORE THAN INDUSTRY 11% FALL; 21/03/2018 – Deere & Co fears hit from Trump tariffs, retaliation -CEO; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – DEERE RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES IN APRIL 2018 WERE UP MORE THAN INDUSTRY

Marketfield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Southern Copper Corp (SCCO) by 6.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marketfield Asset Management Llc sold 8,479 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% . The institutional investor held 114,159 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53M, down from 122,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marketfield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Southern Copper Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $29.67. About 549,427 shares traded. Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) has declined 24.53% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SCCO News: 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SEES STRONG SUPPORT FOR PRICE ON SUPPLY OUTLOOK; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SAYS PLANS $1.6 BLN IN CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN 2018, INCLUDING FOR STALLED TIA MARIA PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP SCCO.N SAYS FIRST QUARTER NET PROFIT WAS $470.7 MLN, 49.7 PCT HIGHER THAN SAME PERIOD A YEAR EARLIER; 14/03/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER RESOLVED PENDING LEGAL ISSUES FOR TIA MARIA; 22/04/2018 – DJ Southern Copper Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCCO); 25/04/2018 – Southern Copper CEO says legal dispute over Tia Maria resolved; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SEES NO RISK OF STRIKE FROM LABOR NEGOTIATIONS; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER 1Q ADJ EBITDA $939.4M, EST. $997.5M; 14/03/2018 Moody’s Affirms Southern Copper’s Baa2 Ratings; Changes Outlook To Positive

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sarasin And Prtn Llp reported 1.25 million shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Zwj Inv Counsel invested in 0.02% or 1,726 shares. Peddock Cap Advisors Ltd Co reported 998 shares. Estabrook Cap Management holds 0% or 2,600 shares in its portfolio. Diversified Tru Communications reported 6,367 shares. Fisher Asset Ltd Com stated it has 1,493 shares. Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Exane Derivatives accumulated 3 shares or 0% of the stock. Luminus Mngmt Limited Liability holds 17,750 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, Sweden-based fund reported 3,042 shares. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management owns 50,100 shares. Park National Oh owns 4,097 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. M&T Natl Bank reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 4,195 are owned by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt.

Marketfield Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.70 billion and $235.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 10,600 shares to 26,846 shares, valued at $3.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold SCCO shares while 55 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 49.22 million shares or 3.14% less from 50.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Grp Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Tower Cap Limited Liability Co (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) for 97 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Corp owns 14,881 shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Savings Bank Of New York Mellon Corp invested in 0% or 269,963 shares. Cadence Capital Lc reported 0.04% stake. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc accumulated 1,383 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 0% or 164 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Co Tn holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Agf Investments Inc holds 0.18% or 403,402 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Communications holds 0.01% or 28,538 shares in its portfolio. Ls Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.01% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) or 73,981 shares. 67,193 are held by Jpmorgan Chase & Company.