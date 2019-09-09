As Southern Copper (SCCO) Share Value Declined, Shareholder A-R-T- Advisors Decreased Holding; As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Market Value Rose, Holder Westend Advisors Cut by $2.85 Billion Its Holding

A-R-T- Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Southern Copper Corp (SCCO) by 55.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc sold 54,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% . The hedge fund held 43,332 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72M, down from 97,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Southern Copper Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $33.34. About 391,378 shares traded. Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) has declined 24.53% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SCCO News: 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SEES STRONG SUPPORT FOR PRICE ON SUPPLY OUTLOOK; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SAYS PLANS $1.6 BLN IN CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN 2018, INCLUDING FOR STALLED TIA MARIA PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – Southern Copper CEO says legal dispute over Tia Maria resolved; 14/03/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER: MICHIQUILLAY, CHANCAS ARE LONG-TERM PROJECTS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Southern Copper Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCCO); 18/04/2018 – Peru will not ‘impose’ mining projects on communities -prime minister; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP SCCO.N SAYS FIRST QUARTER NET PROFIT WAS $470.7 MLN, 49.7 PCT HIGHER THAN SAME PERIOD A YEAR EARLIER; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER 1Q NET $470.7M; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER 1Q ADJ EBITDA $939.4M, EST. $997.5M

Westend Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc sold 27,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 353,046 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.73 billion, down from 380,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $122.1. About 3.83M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 30/05/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Merck & Co, Exits P&G; 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 30/04/2018 – Designing Digitally, Inc. Earns Gold Horizon Interactive Award for P&G Training Simulation; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER – FORKLIFT OPERATOR AT PROCTER & GAMBLE PLANT WAS INVOLVED IN AN ACCIDENT AND PASSED AWAY ON MAY 24TH; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises FY Guidance for Core EPS Growth From 5%-8% to 6%-8%; 13/03/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE RESOLVES CREST® WHITESTRIPS PATENT; 24/05/2018 – KALB 5: Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 16/03/2018 – Ranir, LLC vs The Procter & Gamble Company | Terminated-Settled | 03/15/2018; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Washington has 0.48% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Broderick Brian C holds 3.23% or 86,848 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Grp Ltd Company has 12,408 shares. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Co New York has 0.81% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 143,746 shares. Barnett & has 0.03% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 516 shares. 1St Source Comml Bank stated it has 72,919 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Leavell Invest Management Inc holds 0.59% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 50,355 shares. Aldebaran Financial Inc holds 2.64% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 36,035 shares. Stadion Money Management Llc invested in 0.04% or 9,822 shares. Blue Financial invested in 14,589 shares. First Fincl In holds 15,920 shares or 1.24% of its portfolio. Creative Planning holds 439,981 shares. Weatherstone Cap Mgmt stated it has 6,354 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 120,235 shares. First Personal Svcs, North Carolina-based fund reported 57,146 shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.04 billion for 24.62 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1064.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT) by 68,689 shares to 356,213 shares, valued at $18.13 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Technology Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLK) by 219,559 shares in the quarter, for a total of 643,531 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares 0 (STIP).

Analysts await Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.52 EPS, up 8.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.48 per share. SCCO’s profit will be $383.65M for 16.03 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Southern Copper Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41B and $1.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 23,701 shares to 64,259 shares, valued at $4.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seaworld Entmt Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 64,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 191,301 shares, and has risen its stake in Onemain Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold SCCO shares while 55 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 49.22 million shares or 3.14% less from 50.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Management Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust holds 606 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Commerce holds 1,111 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cambridge Investment Advsrs has invested 0% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Llc reported 0.03% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Reilly Financial Advsr Limited Co accumulated 225 shares or 0% of the stock. Hightower Advsr Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) for 12,581 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Lpl Financial Ltd Company reported 16,408 shares stake. Wells Fargo Com Mn invested in 0% or 75,427 shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 288,057 shares. 35,279 were accumulated by Creative Planning. Fisher Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) for 4.60 million shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 439,521 shares or 0.02% of the stock.