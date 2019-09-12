As Southern Company (SO) Stock Rose, Shareholder Tompkins Financial Lowered Its Stake; Markel Increases Holding in Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

Markel Corp increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works (ITW) by 9.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp bought 21,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The hedge fund held 251,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.85 million, up from 230,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in Illinois Tool Works for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $160.59. About 1.32M shares traded or 5.55% up from the average. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500.

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in Southern Company (SO) by 94.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp sold 9,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 550 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30,000, down from 9,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Southern Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $60.05. About 2.85M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Export and Multinational Adds Southern Co; 06/03/2018 Plant Hatch Unit 1 returns to service after loading first of its kind, industry-changing fuel technology; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Adj EPS 88c; 13/03/2018 – Georgia Power renewable growth to continue throughout 2018; 07/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER – EXPECTS TO FUND PURCHASE PRICE OF ANY NOTES PURCHASED USING CASH ON HAND OR AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY; 17/04/2018 – Southern Co. CFO Art P. Beattie to Retire; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES SOLAR SALE PRODUCING MORE THAN $1 BILLION; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SHUT HATCH 2 FOR COOLING FAN MAINTENANCE: OPERATOR; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Growth Adds Southern Co, Buys More Apple; 03/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S FARLEY 1 REACTOR RISES TO 14% FROM 1%: NRC

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold ITW shares while 338 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 218.19 million shares or 0.95% less from 220.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 EPS, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.16 billion for 13.65 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.