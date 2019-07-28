As Southern Company (SO) Stock Price Rose, Tnb Financial Has Increased by $398,157 Its Position; Fidus Invt (FDUS) Holder Stepstone Group LP Has Lowered Holding by $721,515

Tnb Financial increased its stake in Southern Company (SO) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial bought 7,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 266,004 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.75M, up from 258,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Southern Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $55.74. About 2.28 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 17/04/2018 – Southern Company Announces Changes to Executive Management Team; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Liquidity-Stress lndicator down again in mid-April on favorable conditions for US spec-grade companies; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN; 02/05/2018 – WHOLESALE POWER MARKETS UNDERVALUE NUCLEAR POWER: SOUTHERN CFO; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES DEAL ADDING 4C TO 5C TO EPS OVER TIME; 11/05/2018 – RadioResource: Southern Co.’s Bryant Elected Chairman of UTC; 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript); 21/05/2018 – SO: HAD SEEN NEED TO RAISE $7 BLN OVER FIVE YEARS; 30/03/2018 – Georgia Power stresses safety during spring storm season; 10/04/2018 – Southern Co.: Farley Unit 2 Continues to Generate Electricity While Unit 1 Is Offline and Refueling

Stepstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Fidus Invt Corp (FDUS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stepstone Group Lp sold 48,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 212,004 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25M, down from 260,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stepstone Group Lp who had been investing in Fidus Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $396.30M market cap company. It closed at $16.2 lastly. It is down 17.75% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.32% the S&P500. Some Historical FDUS News: 06/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A Principal-at-Risk Variable Rate Notes; 16/04/2018 – BAM IN COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE PACT WITH FIDUS RE LTD; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.30; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 06/04/2018 KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.36

Since June 3, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $43,688 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 5 investors sold FDUS shares while 20 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 6.29 million shares or 1.64% less from 6.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & Associate invested in 0.03% or 1.19 million shares. 7,632 are held by Great West Life Assurance Can. Legal General Public Ltd Company holds 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) or 121,582 shares. Bb&T Securities reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 5,655 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) or 12,294 shares. The California-based California Pub Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). First Allied Advisory Services owns 14,410 shares. Van Eck Associates accumulated 193,727 shares. Stepstone Group Lp invested 1.56% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Bragg Advsr accumulated 13,011 shares. Grp One Trading Lp has 200 shares. Nordea Ab holds 0% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) for 1,286 shares. Mckinley Mgmt Ltd Liability Company Delaware invested 0.06% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS).

Analysts await Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 2.78% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.36 per share. FDUS’s profit will be $9.05M for 10.95 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Fidus Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.76% negative EPS growth.

Tnb Financial, which manages about $542.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO) by 41,495 shares to 726,416 shares, valued at $15.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Llc stated it has 11,140 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 20,336 were accumulated by Capwealth Advsrs Lc. Joel Isaacson And Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Jnba Fincl Advsrs holds 0.01% or 1,081 shares in its portfolio. 7,623 were reported by Iberiabank Corporation. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia holds 0.11% or 556,308 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 509,910 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited owns 604,982 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma stated it has 7,614 shares. 12,922 are owned by Old National Bank & Trust In. 28,129 were accumulated by Tower Rech Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc). Bragg Advsr reported 142,052 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Lc accumulated 0.02% or 5,575 shares. Strs Ohio holds 639,018 shares. Schaller Invest Inc reported 0.4% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

