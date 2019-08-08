As Southern Company (SO) Stock Price Rose, Martingale Asset Management LP Has Increased Its Position by $11.18 Million; Hff Cl A (HF) Position Has Raised by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in Southern Company (SO) by 931.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 219,224 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 242,759 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.55 million, up from 23,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Southern Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $58.06. About 1.73 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 06/03/2018 Plant Hatch Unit 1 returns to service after loading first of its kind, industry-changing fuel technology; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. PLANS TO COMPLETE STAKE SALE IN SOLAR MID-2018; 16/04/2018 – Southern Company Increases Dividend For 17th Consecutive Year; Annualized Rate Goes To $2.40 Per Share; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN M&A CALL BEGINS; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO TOM FANNING COMMENTS ON STAKE SALE AT BNEF SUMMIT; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER IN AN PACT TO SELL A MINORITY INTEREST IN SOLAR; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Hff Inc Cl A (HF) by 66.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc bought 6,477 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 16,229 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $774,000, up from 9,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Hff Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $45.6. About 3.66 million shares traded or 356.93% up from the average. HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HF News: 24/04/2018 – HFF Inc 1Q EPS 42c; 17/04/2018 – HFF Announces Sale and Financing of Optima Chicago Center; 24/04/2018 – HFF 1Q EPS 42C, EST. 59C; 04/04/2018 – HFF Announces Sale of 360-Unit Multi-Housing Property in Hackensack, New Jersey; 29/03/2018 – HFF Announces $384.86M Refinancing for Genesis North and South Towers in South San Francisco; 06/03/2018 HFF Advises Columbia Pacific Advisors on the $114.69M Financing for Seattle Seniors Housing Development; 29/05/2018 – HFF Announces Capitalization for the $102.25M Acquisition and Renovation of 7-Property, Colorado Springs Apartment Portfolio; 26/04/2018 – HFF Announces $181.57M Construction Financing for Development of Class A Office Tower in Chicago’s Fulton Market District; 03/05/2018 – HFF Announces Sale and Acquisition Financing of Hotel MdR in Southern California’s Silicon Beach; 21/05/2018 – HFF Announces $109.8M Sale and $103.61M Financing of 1390 Market Street in San Francisco to Swift

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold HF shares while 52 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 32.38 million shares or 5.04% less from 34.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) or 49,400 shares. Savings Bank Of America De invested 0% of its portfolio in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF). Epoch Investment Partners reported 200,345 shares. Blackrock owns 5.59 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.01% of its portfolio in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF). Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.03% in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF). 1.08 million are owned by Wells Fargo & Company Mn. Raymond James Finance Svcs Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 15,940 shares. 98,394 were reported by Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corporation. Alpine Associates Management reported 0.76% stake. Pnc Fin Serv Group reported 1,774 shares. State Street accumulated 1.08 million shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Lc reported 1.48% of its portfolio in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.04% in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF).

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81 million and $471.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stericycle Inc Com (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 4,137 shares to 1,260 shares, valued at $108,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Holdings Inc Com (NYSE:CCK) by 6,152 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,440 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

More notable recent HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About HFF, Inc. (HF) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “HFF, Inc. Declares Special Cash Dividend for Shareholders of Record as of February 11, 2019 – Business Wire” published on February 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “HFF Stockholders Approve Acquisition by JLL – Business Wire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Moore Kuehn, PLLC Announces Investigation of HFF, Inc. (HF) Acquisition – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cim Investment Mangement has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Park Corp Oh owns 39,492 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Town And Country National Bank And Tru Dba First Bankers Tru invested in 0.13% or 5,461 shares. California Public Employees Retirement, a California-based fund reported 6.40M shares. 4,091 are owned by First Citizens Bank & Trust & Tru. 15,969 are owned by Wetherby Asset Inc. First United National Bank Trust, Maryland-based fund reported 18,584 shares. Fmr Limited Com holds 0.08% or 12.91M shares. Lakeview Prns Ltd Liability Company reported 0.99% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Brown Advisory Secs Lc invested in 0.06% or 4,738 shares. American Asset has invested 0.53% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Montecito Bank & Trust reported 7,135 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Verity Asset Management has invested 2.99% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Meeder Asset holds 0% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 27 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 983,462 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio.

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91 billion and $9.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cadence Design System (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 36,648 shares to 963,323 shares, valued at $61.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lantheus Holdings Inc by 18,918 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,760 shares, and cut its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $1.53 million activity. On Tuesday, March 5 Clark Henry A III bought $100,380 worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 2,000 shares.