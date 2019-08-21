As Southern Company (SO) Shares Rose, Rockland Trust Co Upped Position by $796,263; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Has Lowered Position

Rockland Trust Co increased its stake in Southern Company (SO) by 12.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co bought 15,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 145,012 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.49 million, up from 129,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Southern Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $57.65. About 169,265 shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern & Most Subs Rtgs, Otlk Neg; MPC Upgraded; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. PLANS TO COMPLETE STAKE SALE IN SOLAR MID-2018; 23/04/2018 – CROWLEY, SOUTHERN CO. UNIT TO BUILD PUERTO RICO LNG MICROGRIDS; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co: Florida City Gas Transaction’s Target Completion Is 3Q 2018; 21/05/2018 – Southern Slims Down After Bets on Big Projects Fail to Pay Off; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CUTS HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 49% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q EPS 93c; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN RAISES HATCH 2 TO 92% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 02/05/2018 – LOWER TAXES FUELING ECONOMY, DRIVING DEMAND FOR POWER: SOUTHERN; 20/04/2018 – MOODY’S LIQUIDITY-STRESS INDICATOR DOWN AGAIN IN MID-APRIL ON FAVORABLE CONDITIONS FOR US SPEC-GRADE COMPANIES

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 6.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp sold 27,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 425,626 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.66M, down from 453,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $464.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $178.38. About 1.59 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – Boston Metro: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 03/04/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUY FULL OWNERSHIP OF CHINA ELE.ME; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba Bets Another $2 Billion on Southeast Asia; 21/03/2018 – Budget fashion brand H&M launches on Alibaba’s Tmall in China; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA Margin for Core Commerce 43%; 17/03/2018 – Privacy concerns stall Alibaba’s plans for Japanese Alipay; 10/04/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL’S VALUATION SEEN SURGING TO ABOUT $150 BILLION AFTER LATEST FUNDRAISING; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in Southeast Asia; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Rev $9.87B; 24/04/2018 – XIAOZHU.COM SAYS ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH FLIGGY, THE TRAVEL BRAND UNDER ALIBABA GROUP ON APRIL 24

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alibaba Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Alibaba – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba opens to U.S. sellers – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alibaba: 4 Reasons Why Opportunity Knocks Again – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba: A Strong Buy Right Now – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94B for 39.46 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $943.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE) by 13,337 shares to 19,105 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ipath Bloomberg Commodity In (DJP) by 56,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,286 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ).

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $100,380 activity.

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Buying Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “We Think Par Pacific Holdings (NYSE:PARR) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 4 Measures Indicate That CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Fewer investors have a ‘fear of missing out,’ so it may be time to buckle up, market bull suggests – CNBC” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Weighed On By Its Debt Load? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenwood Gearhart Incorporated holds 0.67% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 44,466 shares. Ima Wealth holds 0.01% or 431 shares in its portfolio. King Luther holds 0% or 4,075 shares in its portfolio. Schaller Inv Gp owns 10,553 shares. Verity Asset Management has invested 2.99% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Appleton Partners Inc Ma owns 0.03% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 4,205 shares. Rnc reported 0.02% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). 8,855 are held by Abner Herrman And Brock Limited Liability Corp. 4,100 were reported by Alpine Woods Investors Ltd Liability. Moreover, Covington Capital has 0.02% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Ironwood holds 0.01% or 238 shares in its portfolio. Davenport & Limited Liability reported 42,243 shares. Pension Ser stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). St Germain D J Inc has invested 0.04% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Tuttle Tactical Management stated it has 39,280 shares.