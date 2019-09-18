As Southern Company (SO) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Chemung Canal Trust Company Decreased Its Holding by $1.36 Million; Addison Capital Company Lifted Pepsico (PEP) Holding by $306,540

Chemung Canal Trust Company decreased its stake in Southern Company (SO) by 39.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company sold 24,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 38,106 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11 million, down from 62,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Southern Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $60.8. About 3.09 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q EPS 93c; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN COMPANY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER SAYS PORTFOLIO OF PROJECTS INVOLVED IN DEAL IS COMPRISED OF 26 OPERATING SOLAR FACILITIES; 03/04/2018 – Georgia Power customers to see $25 credit on April bills; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEEKING $1B IN WIND TAX EQUITY FINANCING; 23/04/2018 – CROWLEY, SOUTHERN CO. UNIT TO BUILD PUERTO RICO LNG MICROGRIDS; 10/04/2018 – Southern Co.: Farley Unit 2 Continues to Generate Electricity While Unit 1 Is Offline and Refueling; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN; 29/03/2018 – 306-ton Unit 4 Reactor Vessel placed at Vogtle nuclear expansion; 14/05/2018 – ITRON INC – NEW AGREEMENT WITH MISSISSIPPI POWER-A SUBSIDIARY OF SOUTHERN COMPANY

Addison Capital Company increased its stake in Pepsico Incorporated (PEP) by 11.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addison Capital Company bought 2,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 23,436 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.07M, up from 21,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addison Capital Company who had been investing in Pepsico Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $135.5. About 1.83M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Lumber Liquidators Holdings (NYSE:LL) Share Price Is Down 83% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) Share Price Is Down 19% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Are United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Georgia Power nationally recognized for excellence in employee health and well-being initiatives – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 13.82 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $430.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xtrackers (DBEF) by 26,374 shares to 106,170 shares, valued at $3.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan (NYSE:JPM) by 4,273 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,656 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital (NYSE:COF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 7,516 were reported by Sequoia Fincl Limited Liability. Moreover, Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Colony Group Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.04% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 23,962 shares. Stephens Inc Ar stated it has 0.26% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Cutter & Brokerage invested 0.11% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). 48,726 were accumulated by Sumitomo Life. Southeast Asset Advsr has invested 0.25% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.11% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Invesco reported 7.20M shares stake. Charles Schwab Inv Management has 4.68M shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.02% stake. Reilly Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 11,522 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Bb&T accumulated 154,033 shares. Amica Mutual Insur Commerce reported 0.16% stake. Stifel holds 0.26% or 1.86 million shares in its portfolio.

Addison Capital Company, which manages about $557.18M and $143.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Trust by 16,000 shares to 33,000 shares, valued at $878,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Willis Counsel stated it has 2.12% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). The Massachusetts-based Boston Common Asset Ltd has invested 0.48% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mgmt Lc owns 17,021 shares. Btr Management holds 127,522 shares or 3.12% of its portfolio. The Switzerland-based Robecosam Ag has invested 0.06% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Css Limited Co Il has 0.01% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Everett Harris & Company Ca has 1.08% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 330,360 shares. The California-based Los Angeles Management & Equity Rech has invested 0.47% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 12,096 were reported by Quantbot Technologies L P. White Pine Lc holds 19,513 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc owns 78,722 shares. Moreover, Mitchell Capital has 0.77% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 17,594 shares. Sand Hill Glob Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Capital Sarl has 0.22% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 11,900 shares. 5,358 are owned by Eagleclaw Cap Managment Lc.