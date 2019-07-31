As Southern Company (SO) Market Valuation Rose, Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Has Upped Its Holding by $2.38 Million; Cbre Clarion Securities Holding in Store Capital (STOR) Cut by $30.24 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased its stake in Store Capital Corp (STOR) by 13.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold 916,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.66 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.50M, down from 6.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Store Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $34.41. About 210,752 shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 31.63% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ STORE Capital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STOR); 15/03/2018 – STORE Capital Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NAREIT’s REITweek 2018; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N – NOTES WERE ISSUED AT 99.515% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT AND WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2028; 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.78 TO $1.84; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Rates STORE Capital Corp’s Senior Notes Due 2028 ‘BBB’; 15/05/2018 – The London Company Buys New 1.2% Position in STORE Capital; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NARElT’s RElTweek 2018; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A Baa2 Rating To Store Capital’s Senior Unsecured Notes

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel increased its stake in Southern Company (SO) by 0.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel bought 46 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,801 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $609.88M, up from 11,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Southern Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $56.1. About 2.16M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Southern Company’s ‘BBB+’ IDR Following Florida Sale Announcement; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER ACQUIRES WILDHORSE MOUNTAIN WIND FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – PSC Approves $82 million in Customer Benefits from Federal Tax Reform Law for Atlanta Gas Light Customers; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – IN TRANSACTIONS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 08/03/2018 – Atlanta’s first Smart Neighborhood™ features latest smart-home technologies; 09/04/2018 – Southern Co. ‘In Great Shape’ to Explore Nuclear Power Options, Says CEO (Video); 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S FANNING CEO SEES COAL USE DIMINISHING OVER TIME; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES SELLING STAKE IN SOLAR ASSETS IN A COUPLE MONTHS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Southern Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SO)

Analysts await STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.45 per share. STOR’s profit will be $106.72 million for 18.30 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by STORE Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold STOR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 196.37 million shares or 0.07% more from 196.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77 billion and $6.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 32,003 shares to 78,583 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 13,886 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,792 shares, and has risen its stake in American Electric Power Co. In (NYSE:AEP).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $5.89 million activity. Clark Henry A III had bought 2,000 shares worth $100,380. The insider EARLEY ANTHONY F JR bought $63,345. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider BOWERS WILLIAM P sold $4.42M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64 million and $279.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 860 shares to 15,410 shares, valued at $689.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vf Corporation (NYSE:VFC) by 51 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,961 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).