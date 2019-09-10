As Southern Co/The (SO) Valuation Rose, Cleararc Capital Lifted Holding; Nuance Investments Has Lowered Its Stake in Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN) by $54.85 Million as Valuation Rose

Cleararc Capital Inc increased its stake in Southern Co/The (SO) by 42.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc bought 7,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 25,093 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, up from 17,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Southern Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $58.85. About 298,330 shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Southern Co nears sale of one-third stake in its solar portfolio – Bloomberg; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN: ART P. BEATTIE ANNOUNCED HIS PLANS TO RETIRE AS CFO; 25/05/2018 – Georgia Power kicks off summer with new water safety PSA; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co: Target Completion for the Sales of Gulf Power and Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Stanton and Plant Oleander Is the 1H of 2019; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN RAISES HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 88%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Southern Company’s ‘BBB+’ IDR Following Florida Sale Announcement; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO 1Q REV. $6.37B, EST. $5.87B; 07/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER – EXPECTS TO FUND PURCHASE PRICE OF ANY NOTES PURCHASED USING CASH ON HAND OR AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N – KIMBERLY S. GREENE WILL SUCCEED EVANS AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF SOUTHERN COMPANY GAS

Nuance Investments Llc decreased its stake in Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN) by 53.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc sold 1.37M shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% . The institutional investor held 1.19 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.64M, down from 2.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Smith & Nephew Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $46.15. About 66,384 shares traded. Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has risen 25.42% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SNN News: 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew 1Q Underlying Revenue Flat; 27/04/2018 – Global Minimally lnvasive Surgical Instruments Market Report 2018-2023 Featuring Aesculap, Medtronic, Smith and Nephew and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew Expects Trading Conditions to Return to More Normal Levels; 19/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew Inc. vs ConforMIS, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/19/2018; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew Cuts 2018 View; 04/04/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW PLC – NAMAL NAWANA APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF SMITH & NEPHEW; 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew Previously Saw 2018 Underlying Rev Up 3%-4%; 08/05/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW – CONFIRMS ON MAY 7 OLIVIER BOHUON STOOD DOWN AS CEO, NAMAL NAWANA APPOINTED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, JOINING CO AS CEO; 06/03/2018 – New Q-FIX™ CURVED, Q-FIX MINI and SUTUREFIX CURVED All-Suture Anchor Systems help surgeons access challenging pathology while improving the quality of shoulder and hip repairs; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Medical devices maker Smith & Nephew to name Nawana as new chief – Sky News

Nuance Investments Llc, which manages about $507.52 million and $1.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Umb Finl Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 27,646 shares to 704,875 shares, valued at $45.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,367 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,486 shares, and has risen its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS).