As Southern Co/The (SO) Stock Value Rose, Regions Financial Lowered Its Stake; Cousins Pptys (CUZ) Share Value Declined While Marco Investment Management Trimmed Holding by $1.08 Million

Marco Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc (CUZ) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc sold 30,006 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.62% . The institutional investor held 10,001 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $362,000, down from 40,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cousins Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $37.53. About 1.22 million shares traded. Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has declined 4.09% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CUZ News: 19/03/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES BOOSTS DIV TO $0.065 FROM $0.06; EST. $0.06; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC CUZ.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.62 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Former COO boomerangs back to Cousins Properties boardroom; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC SAYS 2018 NET INCOME AND FFO GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone To Board Of Directors; 21/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Twin Disc, Cousins Properties, Cheniere Energy Partners LP, ProAssurance,; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cousins Properties Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUZ); 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties 1Q FFO 15c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Releases First Quarter 2018 Results; 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone to Bd of Directors

Regions Financial Corp decreased its stake in Southern Co/The (SO) by 1.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp sold 6,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 404,476 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.36M, down from 410,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Southern Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $61.77. About 2.99 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN STILL SEES 4% TO 6% ANNUAL GROWTH; 21/05/2018 – SO: NOW SEES NEED TO RAISE $3 BLN OVER FIVE YEARS; 02/05/2018 – Southern’s Profit Gets Boost From Tax Law Changes — Earnings Review; 27/03/2018 – Florida Public Service Commission unanimously Approves Florida City Gas Rate Case Settlement; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – ONCE OPERATIONAL, ALL ATTRIBUTES GENERATED BY FACILITY WILL BE SOLD UNDER A 20-YR POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO AECC; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES UP TO $500M INVESTMENTS ANNUALLY AT POWER UNIT; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN IN FINAL STAGES OF 1/3 STAKE IN SOLAR PORTFOLIO; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CFO ART BEATTIE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN: ART P. BEATTIE ANNOUNCED HIS PLANS TO RETIRE AS CFO; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES SELLING STAKE IN SOLAR ASSETS IN A COUPLE MONTHS

Marco Investment Management Llc, which manages about $888.82 million and $560.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 75,900 shares to 225,900 shares, valued at $4.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 33,837 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,079 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 7.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CUZ’s profit will be $101.27M for 13.60 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cousins Properties Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.33, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 200 investors sold CUZ shares while 7 reduced holdings.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 EPS, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 14.04 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings.