As Southern Co/The (SO) Market Valuation Rose, Bp Plc Raised Its Position; Principal Financial Group Upped Position in Wix Com LTD (WIX) as Share Price Rose

Bp Plc increased its stake in Southern Co/The (SO) by 79.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc bought 91,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The hedge fund held 205,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.59M, up from 114,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in Southern Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $55.93. About 5.53M shares traded or 33.45% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL 33 PERCENT MINORITY INTEREST IN SOLAR PORTFOLIO TO GLOBAL ATLANTIC FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED; 21/05/2018 – Southern Company Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – ANDREW W. EVANS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF SOUTHERN COMPANY; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO TOM FANNING COMMENTS ON STAKE SALE AT BNEF SUMMIT; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND, INCLUDING INCREASE OF 2 CENTS PER SHARE OVER PRIOR QUARTER, OF 60 CENTS PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN STILL SEES 4% TO 6% ANNUAL GROWTH; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO SELL GULF POWER COMPANY, FLORIDA CITY GAS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CFO ART BEATTIE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 06/03/2018 Plant Hatch Unit 1 returns to service after loading first of its kind, industry-changing fuel technology

Principal Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 6.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc bought 166,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 2.68 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $323.82M, up from 2.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.42% or $6.57 during the last trading session, reaching $142.02. About 652,493 shares traded or 8.04% up from the average. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Rev $137.8M; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O – SEES 2018 REVENUE $594 MLN – $597 MILLION; 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $107.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE:GPI) by 7,921 shares to 152,776 shares, valued at $9.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banner Corp (NASDAQ:BANR) by 8,541 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 278,719 shares, and cut its stake in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. White Elm Cap Ltd Liability Company owns 31,209 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. 34,427 were accumulated by Invesco Ltd. Synovus owns 19 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Concorde Asset Management Llc has invested 1.04% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Tudor Corporation Et Al has invested 0.02% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) holds 0.02% or 1,713 shares. 1,769 were accumulated by Brown Advisory. Asset Mngmt One Com Ltd has invested 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Cooper Creek Partners Mgmt Lc reported 1.89% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Signaturefd Llc reported 36 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Moreover, Pnc Finance Ser Inc has 0% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 3,023 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 34,289 shares. 2.68M are owned by Principal Financial Gru Incorporated. 2.27 million were accumulated by Steadfast Cap L P.

Bp Plc, which manages about $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $4.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 33,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,000 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $1.53 million activity. Clark Henry A III bought 2,000 shares worth $100,380.