As Southern Co (SO) Valuation Rose, Zwj Investment Counsel Trimmed Stake by $1.16 Million; Calamos Wealth Management Has Decreased Position in Union Pacific (UNP) by $461,421

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 34.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 2,763 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,333 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $892,000, down from 8,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $174.05. About 1.96M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 05/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $38M IN NEW MEXICO TRANSPORTATION; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PRICING INCREASED 2.75% EX-COAL, INTERMODAL; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Rev $5.48B; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 14/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 M Boost From Union Pacific; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q EPS $1.68; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 51.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold 22,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,825 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, down from 44,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $55.67. About 4.16M shares traded or 1.45% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND, INCLUDING INCREASE OF 2 CENTS PER SHARE OVER PRIOR QUARTER, OF 60 CENTS PER SHARE; 12/04/2018 – Prepare now for increased energy use during the heat of summer; 02/05/2018 – Southern Company Is Primarily Focused on Labor, Says CFO Beattie (Video); 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern & Most Subs Rtgs, Otlk Neg; MPC Upgraded; 21/05/2018 – Southern Company Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CUTS HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100% FRIDAY: NRC; 23/05/2018 – Southern Power to Sell 33% Interest in Solar Portfolio to Global Atlantic Fincl Group for $1.175 Billion; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CUTS HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 49% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 20/04/2018 – MOODY’S LIQUIDITY-STRESS INDICATOR DOWN AGAIN IN MID-APRIL ON FAVORABLE CONDITIONS FOR US SPEC-GRADE COMPANIES

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87 million and $700.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 51,481 shares to 64,604 shares, valued at $5.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) by 30,102 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,234 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $2.25 EPS, up 13.64% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.98 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.59 billion for 19.34 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $5.89 million activity. $63,345 worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) shares were bought by EARLEY ANTHONY F JR. The insider BOWERS WILLIAM P sold 90,942 shares worth $4.42 million. The insider Lantrip Mark sold 33,000 shares worth $1.63 million.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $5.89 million activity. $63,345 worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) shares were bought by EARLEY ANTHONY F JR. The insider BOWERS WILLIAM P sold 90,942 shares worth $4.42 million. The insider Lantrip Mark sold 33,000 shares worth $1.63 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 11.25% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.8 per share. SO’s profit will be $738.61M for 19.60 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.