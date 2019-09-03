As Southern Co (SO) Valuation Rose, Van Hulzen Asset Management Cut Position by $5.07 Million; Thompson Investment Management Has Raised Its Stake in State Street (STT) by $423,800

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased its stake in State Street Corp (STT) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc bought 6,520 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.42% . The institutional investor held 95,306 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.27 million, up from 88,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in State Street Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $49.78. About 772,578 shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 20/04/2018 – State Street Reports First-Quarter 2018 EPS of $1.62, up 41%, and ROE of 12.8%, up 2.9 Percentage Points, Compared to the First; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET CORP – 1Q18 REVENUE OF $3.0 BLN, UP 13% COMPARED TO 1Q17; 15/05/2018 – State Street Corp. Exits Position in McDermott; 05/04/2018 – BlackRock to offer gun-free investment strategies, ETFs; 29/05/2018 – GlobalCapital Names State Street Global Advisors ‘; 14/05/2018 – State Street’s Corporate Responsibility Report Highlights Goals for Improving Workforce Diversity and Reducing Environmental Impact; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET CORP QTRLY TOTAL EXPENSES $2,256 MLN, UP 8.1 PCT; 20/03/2018 – US Financial 15 Split Corp.: Preferred Dividend Declared; 01/05/2018 – State Street CEO Discusses Long Term Investing and ETFs (Video); 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Operating Basis Return On Equity 12.8%

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 84.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc sold 99,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 17,936 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $927,000, down from 117,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $59.47. About 3.73 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO SELL GULF POWER COMPANY, FLORIDA CITY GAS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.80 TO $2.95, EST. $2.89; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 03/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S FARLEY 1 REACTOR RISES TO 14% FROM 1%: NRC; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN RAISES HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 88%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 10/05/2018 – New construction milestones reached at Vogtle nuclear expansion; 11/04/2018 – Alabama Power Dividends Declared; 17/04/2018 – Southern Company Announces Changes to Executive Management Team; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER SAYS DEAL FOR $1.175 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold STT shares while 227 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 325.39 million shares or 0.78% more from 322.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Management Limited holds 0.01% or 296 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communications reported 0% stake. Kemper Master Retirement stated it has 1.25% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Omers Administration Corp reported 1.51M shares. Oxbow Advsr Limited Liability Company invested 0.4% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Lsv Asset Management holds 0.21% or 1.96M shares in its portfolio. Zebra Capital Management Lc invested in 8,953 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 81,235 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability Com has invested 0.15% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Boys Arnold And holds 0.05% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) or 5,295 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct owns 110,621 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 130,409 shares. Moreover, Montag A And Assocs has 0.22% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 36,176 shares. Aureus Asset Management Ltd Company reported 9,966 shares. Alpine Woods Invsts Llc invested 0.4% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT).

Since July 22, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $194,985 activity.

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99B and $522.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 9,645 shares to 204,575 shares, valued at $16.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viavi Solutions Inc Com by 26,815 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 430,245 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.14 billion for 13.52 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

