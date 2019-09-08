As Southern Co (SO) Valuation Rose, Pioneer Investment Management Has Boosted by $5.59 Million Its Position; As Ducommun Del (DCO) Valuation Rose, Holder Indexiq Advisors Decreased Position

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 18.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc bought 109,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 692,527 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.79M, up from 582,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $59.68. About 4.68M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – Georgia Power Company announces pricing of upsized cash tender offers; 05/04/2018 – Georgia Power celebrates Earth Month this April; 21/05/2018 – SO: SEES FLORIDA UTILITY SALE CUTTING EQUITY NEEDS BY $3 BLN; 03/04/2018 – Georgia Power customers to see $25 credit on April bills; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 10/05/2018 – New construction milestones reached at Vogtle nuclear expansion; 06/03/2018 Plant Hatch Unit 1 returns to service after loading first of its kind, industry-changing fuel technology; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 09/04/2018 – Southern Nears Sale of One-Third Stake in Its Solar Portfolio; 23/05/2018 – Southern Power enters into an agreement to sell a minority interest in solar portfolio

Indexiq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ducommun Inc Del (DCO) by 29.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc sold 20,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.48% . The institutional investor held 48,800 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, down from 69,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ducommun Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $466.14 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $40.48. About 44,634 shares traded. Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) has risen 29.06% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DCO News: 23/04/2018 – DUCOMMUN BUYS CERTIFIED THERMOPLASTICS CO., LLC; 23/04/2018 – Ducommun Sees Acquisition Accretive to Earnings Within First Yr; 16/05/2018 – Ducommun Presenting at Conference May 23; 10/05/2018 – Ducommun 1Q Adj EPS 25c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ducommun Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DCO); 03/05/2018 – DUCOMMUN NAMES STEPHEN OSWALD AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 03/05/2018 – Ducommun Appoints Stephen Oswald as Chairman of its Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – Ducommun Acquires Certified Thermoplastics Co., LLC; 10/04/2018 – Ducommun Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Ducommun On Track to Reduce About 17% of Total Footprint Going Forward

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36 billion and $70.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) by 210,408 shares to 67,670 shares, valued at $14.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in L Brands Inc (LTD) by 43,412 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 798,583 shares, and cut its stake in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE).

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21B and $3.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 13,830 shares to 29,323 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 9,293 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,177 shares, and has risen its stake in Istar Inc (NYSE:STAR).

Analysts await Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 15.09% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.53 per share. DCO’s profit will be $7.02 million for 16.59 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Ducommun Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.58% negative EPS growth.

