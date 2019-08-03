As Southern Co (SO) Valuation Rose, Fulton Bank Has Upped by $359,601 Its Holding; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Holder Fort Point Capital Partners Decreased Its Position

Fulton Bank increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 13.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank bought 7,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 60,933 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15M, up from 53,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $57.36. About 4.19 million shares traded or 1.94% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL 33 PERCENT MINORITY INTEREST IN SOLAR PORTFOLIO TO GLOBAL ATLANTIC FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 23/05/2018 – Southern Sells Solar Stake to Global Atlantic for $1.2 Billion; 15/05/2018 – Dominion seeks U.S. OK to work on Atlantic Coast natgas pipe in N.C; 07/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER – EACH OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 4, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED OR EARLIER TERMINATED; 21/05/2018 – SO: HAD SEEN NEED TO RAISE $7 BLN OVER FIVE YEARS; 07/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER – EXPECTS TO FUND PURCHASE PRICE OF ANY NOTES PURCHASED USING CASH ON HAND OR AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Rev $6.4B; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Rev $6.37B

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 19.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc analyzed 265 shares as the company's stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,066 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, down from 1,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $901.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.64M shares traded or 19.35% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livingston Group Asset Management (Operating As Southport Management) accumulated 6,090 shares or 0.14% of the stock. St Johns Investment Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 10,378 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Altavista Wealth Mngmt invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma invested 1.08% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Shelton Cap reported 667 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP stated it has 93,451 shares. North Amer Mgmt invested in 5,100 shares. Grimes & Inc reported 0.04% stake. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams owns 38,589 shares for 1.39% of their portfolio. Rech And has invested 0.04% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Macquarie Grp Incorporated Ltd reported 392,339 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Management Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 2,152 shares. First United Savings Bank holds 0.59% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 18,584 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 2.00 million shares. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Mgmt holds 0.19% or 5,883 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $5.89 million activity. Lantrip Mark sold 33,000 shares worth $1.63M. EARLEY ANTHONY F JR bought $63,345 worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) on Wednesday, February 6. Shares for $100,380 were bought by Clark Henry A III on Tuesday, March 5.

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nationwide Mut Fds New by 5,617 shares to 74,742 shares, valued at $4.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harding Loevner Fds Inc by 145,433 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.32M shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42 million and $228.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Docusign Inc by 12,072 shares to 24,572 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 85,807 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,307 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 72.70 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.