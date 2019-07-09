As Southern Co (SO) Valuation Rose, Cypress Capital Management Wy Boosted Stake; Punch & Associates Investment Management Has Cut Position in Addus Homecare (ADUS) as Stock Rose

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Addus Homecare Corp (ADUS) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 7,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.27% with the market. The hedge fund held 202,752 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.89 million, down from 209,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Addus Homecare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $77.11. About 48,630 shares traded. Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has risen 29.04% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ADUS News: 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE BUYS ASSETS OF ARCADIA HOME CARE & STAFFING; 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q EPS 28c; 30/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 07/05/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – QTRLY SAME-STORE SALES INCREASE 4.6%; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – ADDUS CLOSED TRANSACTION ON APRIL 1, 2018 WITH FUNDING FROM DELAYED DRAW TERM LOAN PORTION OF ITS CREDIT FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 13/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Addus HomeCare, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, ManTech International, Yintech Investment, GRID; 05/03/2018 Addus HomeCare 4Q Rev $112M; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 RESULTS; 01/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Completes Purchase Of Ambercare

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 804.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy bought 18,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,965 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 2,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $56.33. About 1.32 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 11/05/2018 – RadioResource: Southern Co.’s Bryant Elected Chairman of UTC; 02/05/2018 – LOWER TAXES FUELING ECONOMY, DRIVING DEMAND FOR POWER: SOUTHERN; 19/03/2018 – Georgia Power prepared for severe weather Monday; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. BOOSTS DIV FOR 17TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR; ANNUALIZED R; 03/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S FARLEY 1 REACTOR RISES TO 14% FROM 1%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN M&A CALL BEGINS; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – ANDREW W. EVANS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF SOUTHERN COMPANY; 21/05/2018 – SO: NOW SEES NEED TO RAISE $3 BLN OVER FIVE YEARS; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 2 sales for $5.89 million activity. $100,380 worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) shares were bought by Clark Henry A III. Lantrip Mark had sold 33,000 shares worth $1.63M. BOWERS WILLIAM P also sold $4.42M worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakworth Capital has 0.33% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 31,314 shares. New York-based M&R Mngmt has invested 0.04% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc reported 4.56 million shares stake. Sweden-based Nordea Investment has invested 0.01% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Daiwa Grp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). City Company invested in 53,102 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 338 shares. Royal London Asset Ltd has 424,566 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Heartland Consultants holds 0.07% or 4,687 shares in its portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Co reported 20,009 shares or 3.67% of all its holdings. Murphy Capital Management accumulated 23,601 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker owns 6,788 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma holds 0% or 1,095 shares. -based Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Management has invested 0.42% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50M and $74.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLB) by 8,588 shares to 2,000 shares, valued at $111,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $32.71 million activity. 1,080 shares were sold by ALLISON R DIRK, worth $68,040. The insider BICKHAM W BRADLEY sold 705 shares worth $45,212.

Analysts await Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 9.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.43 per share. ADUS’s profit will be $6.20M for 41.02 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Addus HomeCare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.82% EPS growth.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72 million and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in B Riley Finl Inc by 123,180 shares to 1.52 million shares, valued at $25.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northern Tech Intl Corp (NASDAQ:NTIC) by 102,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY).