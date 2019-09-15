As Southern Co (SO) Stock Value Rose, Warren Averett Asset Management Decreased Position; Advent Capital Management Stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) Has Boosted as Stock Rose

Warren Averett Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 48.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc sold 15,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 16,362 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $904,000, down from 31,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $60.13. About 5.39 million shares traded or 13.16% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S FANNING CEO SEES COAL USE DIMINISHING OVER TIME; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES FUNDING NEW EQUITY NEEDS WITH INTERNAL PLANS; 09/04/2018 – Southern Co. ‘In Great Shape’ to Explore Nuclear Power Options, Says CEO (Video); 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Net $938M; 06/03/2018 – Southern Co.: Georgia Power Customers to Receive $1.2 B in Benefits From Tax Overhau; 16/04/2018 – Southern Co Raises Quarterly Dividend to 60c; 09/04/2018 – Georgia Power to add 177 MW of solar resources for C&I REDI program; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 21/05/2018 – SO: NOW SEES NEED TO RAISE $3 BLN OVER FIVE YEARS; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CFO ART BEATTIE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION

Advent Capital Management increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 55,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.67. About 3.11M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 07/03/2018 – DEUTSCHE POST DPWGn.DE CFO SAYS OPERATING PROFIT IN LETTER AND PARCEL LIKELY FLAT THIS YR, NO POSTAGE MARK-UPS BUT HIGHER COSTS THIS YR; 06/04/2018 – Trade Row Flare-Ups Keeping Investors Wary of Risk: EM Review; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC – MAY 2018 UPS AGREEMENT REPLACED ORIGINAL EXHIBIT A TO VPA ENTERED IN DECEMBER 2017; 20/04/2018 – 3U HOLDING TO SELL HANOVER PORTFOLIO; UPS 2018 EBITDA GUIDANCE; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Otlks Of Jpn’s State Street Trust, Seven Bank To Pos; 02/04/2018 – Free Chips and Salsa Spurs Jump in Chili’s Rewards Sign-Ups; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics Stands Pat With CSRA Bid as New Suitor Ups Ante; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO ABNEY SAYS MAKING PROGRESS ON NON-WAGE MATTERS IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH TEAMSTERS UNION ON CONTRACT EXPIRING END-JULY; 15/05/2018 – To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 21/03/2018 – UPS – INVESTMENT IN CANADA IS INCLUDED IN CO’S PREVIOUSLY STATED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $5.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (Prn) by 8.96 million shares to 52.85 million shares, valued at $81.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals In (Prn) by 1.90 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.75 million shares, and cut its stake in Vereit Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Argi Svcs Lc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.24% or 1.87M shares. Duff And Phelps Inv, Illinois-based fund reported 7,690 shares. First Personal Fincl Services invested 0.08% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Fisher Asset Management Ltd has 0.01% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 49,269 shares. E&G Lp stated it has 3,000 shares. 84,113 were accumulated by Jane Street Lc. Raymond James & Assocs invested in 0.38% or 2.53M shares. Principal Fincl Gru holds 0.09% or 1.02M shares in its portfolio. Sterling Capital Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.69% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 695,760 shares. Brown Advisory holds 46,384 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Btim has invested 0.7% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated owns 2.59 million shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk Corporation holds 0.19% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 553,741 shares. Moreover, Transamerica Financial Advisors has 0.03% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UPS Is Waiving Delivery Surcharges for the Holidays – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “UPS Webinar Explores How To Attract Today’s Online Shopper – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Atlanta Braves veteran, UPS exec among 50 ‘most influential Latinos in Georgia’ – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Robert Herjavec Selects Top Winners in The UPS Store First National Small Biz Challenge – GlobeNewswire” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Csrwire.com‘s news article titled: “The UPS Foundation Commits $1 Million and Activates Disaster Relief Network to Support Immediate Needs and Long-term Recovery From Hurricane Dorian – CSRwire.com” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Warren Averett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.83 billion and $671.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 8,086 shares to 27,953 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE) by 9,782 shares in the quarter, for a total of 516,157 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOT).

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 EPS, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 13.67 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Some Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Shareholders Have Copped A Big 53% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” on September 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Entergy Outperforms And Looks Set To Do So Again – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Startribune.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE’s Betty Liu talks about corporate board diversity – Star Tribune” with publication date: September 15, 2019.