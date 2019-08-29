As Southern Co (SO) Stock Value Rose, Signaturefd Has Lifted by $360,723 Its Stake; Schaller Investment Group Upped Its Holding in Dollar Tree (DLTR) by $4.51 Million

Signaturefd Llc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 14.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signaturefd Llc bought 7,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 54,442 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81M, up from 47,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signaturefd Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $57.89. About 3.39M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 03/04/2018 – Georgia Power customers to see $25 credit on April bills; 30/03/2018 – Georgia Power stresses safety during spring storm season; 30/04/2018 – Smart Neighborhood™ by Alabama Power Nearing Completion in Suburban Birmingham; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern & Most Subs Rtgs, Otlk Neg; MPC Upgraded; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 21/05/2018 – SO: HAD SEEN NEED TO RAISE $7 BLN OVER FIVE YEARS; 02/05/2018 – Southern’s Profit Gets Boost From Tax Law Changes — Earnings Review; 23/05/2018 – Southern Co. Unit Southern Power To Sell 33% Stake In Solar Portfolio For $1.2 Billion — MarketWatch

Schaller Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 171.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc bought 42,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 67,960 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $97.51. About 4.84 million shares traded or 128.72% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 15/05/2018 – MELVIN REDUCED EA, WYN, FLT, DLTR, HDS IN 1Q: 13F; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.73 BLN TO $23.05 BLN; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.7 BLN TO $23.12 BLN; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.60; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES DOLLAR TREE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Total Indebtedness $5.73B as of Feb. 3; Credit Facility Availability $1.25B — Filing; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Board of Directors; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QTR, CO OPENED 130 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 26 STORES, AND CLOSED 5 STORES; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree quarterly same-store sales miss estimates

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $99,980 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,257 were reported by Cambridge Invest Rech Incorporated. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsr reported 0.01% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Price T Rowe Inc Md accumulated 17.96 million shares. Sun Life Financial reported 402 shares stake. First Hawaiian Comml Bank has 0.06% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 11,280 shares. Blackrock holds 19.34M shares. Sumitomo Life Co reported 0.22% stake. Utah Retirement System reported 44,286 shares. 142 were accumulated by Cls Invests. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Co reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Moore Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 150,000 shares. Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 2,800 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn invested in 2.16 million shares. Metropolitan Life New York invested in 81,234 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dollar Tree (DLTR) Down on Q1 Earnings Miss, Comps Aid Sales – Nasdaq” on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Target earnings tip strong consumer spending – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Dollar Tree (DLTR) Q2 Earnings Beat Despite Soft Margins? – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dollar Tree Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Share Price Is Down 52% So Some Shareholders Are Wishing They Sold – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Brady (NYSE:BRC) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Conagra Brands, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:CAG) Returns On Capital Employed Make The Cut? – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Share Price Has Gained 114%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Japan-based Fukoku Mutual Life Insur has invested 1.53% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Pinnacle Fincl Ptnrs Inc holds 0.31% or 73,799 shares in its portfolio. The Virginia-based Edgar Lomax Company Va has invested 3.3% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Hayek Kallen Invest Management invested in 33,193 shares. Ohio-based Fifth Third National Bank has invested 0.03% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Burke & Herbert Bankshares stated it has 0.33% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Savant Capital Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 14,525 shares. Moneta Grp Inv Advisors Lc holds 3,812 shares. Dubuque Bank & Trust Tru invested in 0% or 510 shares. First Manhattan Company holds 0% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 4,471 shares. Moreover, Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.14% or 2.17 million shares. Hsbc Public Limited Co reported 0.11% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Wedge Cap Mgmt L LP Nc reported 239,242 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Old National State Bank In reported 0.03% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Signaturefd Llc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 6,354 shares to 5,646 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,701 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (EZU).

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $100,380 activity.