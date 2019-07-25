As Southern Co (SO) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Juncture Wealth Strategies Trimmed Its Position by $828,138; Splunk (SPLK) Position Has Upped by Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 184.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc bought 13,693 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,102 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63 million, up from 7,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $138.89. About 850,383 shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 20.43% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 05/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis Report; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 GuidePoint Security Recognized as Recipient of 2018 Splunk Partner+ Awards; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 12/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Splunk President and CEO Doug Merritt for the latest on his analytics company’s disruptive story; 06/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis; 09/04/2018 – Splunk Closes Acquisition Of Phantom; 09/04/2018 – SPLUNK CLOSES PURCHASE OF PHANTOM; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9C; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $1.645 BLN

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 78.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc sold 16,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,400 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 20,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $55.3. About 2.14M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Southern Co nears sale of one-third stake in its solar portfolio – Bloomberg; 10/05/2018 – Southern Co: New Construction Milestones Reached at Vogtle Nuclear Expansion; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN COMPANY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 10/04/2018 – Southern Co.: Unit 1 of the Joseph M. Farley Nuclear Plant Began Planned Refueling and Maintenance Outage on April 8; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN M&A CALL BEGINS; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. PLANS FIVE-YEAR, $35B CAPITAL PROGRAM, AN INDUSTRI; 20/04/2018 – DJ Southern Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SO); 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES FUNDING NEW EQUITY NEEDS WITH INTERNAL PLANS; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER IN AN PACT TO SELL A MINORITY INTEREST IN SOLAR

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 25,277 shares to 29,542 shares, valued at $1.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ofg Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 27,064 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,271 shares, and cut its stake in Fresenius Med Care Ag&Co Kga (NYSE:FMS).

More notable recent Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FOMO Rally Part Deux – Charting Goldman Sachs – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Splunk Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Trade Talk Cools Off Record-Setting Market – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: GDDY, TRGP, SPLK – Nasdaq” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Market Rises to Begin a Busy Earnings Week – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 7,687 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.04% or 66,137 shares. Financial Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Kistler holds 0.03% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) or 500 shares. L And S Advsrs Inc owns 7,125 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. 324,876 were accumulated by Us Financial Bank De. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.71% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) or 2.60 million shares. Symphony Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 13,100 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Ltd reported 0.05% stake. Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) Corporation reported 25,697 shares. Huntington Bancorporation, Ohio-based fund reported 252 shares. Moore Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 95,000 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 3,499 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Franklin Resources holds 305,448 shares. Moors & Cabot accumulated 32,508 shares.

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc, which manages about $149.94 million and $129.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 35,285 shares to 86,750 shares, valued at $5.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 11.25% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.8 per share. SO’s profit will be $738.62M for 19.47 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 2 sales for $5.89 million activity. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider BOWERS WILLIAM P sold $4.42 million. Shares for $63,345 were bought by EARLEY ANTHONY F JR. $100,380 worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) shares were bought by Clark Henry A III.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bell Fincl Bank holds 0.79% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 57,392 shares. Cipher Cap Lp reported 150,359 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Grimes & holds 10,223 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 230,229 were reported by First Fiduciary Invest Counsel. Massachusetts-based Anchor Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Northstar Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.54% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Kistler invested in 0.05% or 2,284 shares. Asset One Limited accumulated 623,417 shares. Altfest L J Com Inc holds 0.08% or 2,334 shares. Alps Advsrs invested in 754,653 shares. Washington Tru Bank reported 13,336 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 6,493 are owned by Becker Mngmt Inc. Finemark Bank & Trust & Tru owns 9,734 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Yhb Investment Advsrs Inc holds 0.05% or 6,505 shares. Tradewinds Cap Lc holds 0.01% or 338 shares.

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “There Is So Much Uncertainty Surrounding Harley-Davidson – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Impressed By The GEO Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:GEO) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Income Investors Should Know That National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Buying Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 20, 2019.