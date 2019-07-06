As Southern Co (SO) Stock Value Rose, Holder Woodmont Investment Counsel Has Decreased Holding; Ww Grainger (GWW) Holder Btim Has Trimmed Its Position

Btim Corp decreased its stake in Ww Grainger Inc (GWW) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp sold 1,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 121,146 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.46 million, down from 122,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Ww Grainger Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $269.53. About 245,726 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 11.47% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q EPS $4.07; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Adj EPS $4.18; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – JOSEPH HIGH TO RETIRE AS CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 13.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold 14,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 92,301 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77M, down from 106,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $56.36. About 3.05M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN M&A CALL CONCLUDES; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SAYS AGGREGATE DEAL PRICE ABT $6.475B; 10/04/2018 – Plant Farley Unit 1 planned activities underway for the continued production of clean, safe, reliable and affordable nuclear en; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEEKING $1B IN WIND TAX EQUITY FINANCING; 17/04/2018 – Southern Company Announces Changes to Executive Management Team; 13/03/2018 – Georgia Power renewable growth to continue throughout 2018; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SAYS VOGTLE NUCLEAR PROJECT ‘ON TRACK’; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. PLANS TO COMPLETE STAKE SALE IN SOLAR MID-2018; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CUTS HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 49% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO SELL GULF POWER COMPANY, FLORIDA CITY GAS TO NEXTERA ENERGY

More notable recent W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Bed Bath & Beyond, Tapestry, and W.W. Grainger Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” on April 22, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Grainger Increases Quarterly Dividend By 6 Percent And Authorizes Repurchase Of Additional 5 Million Shares – PRNewswire” published on April 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tracking How Far They Fell: June 2019 Edition – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lanny’s June Dividend Income Summary – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Analysts await W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $4.65 earnings per share, up 6.41% or $0.28 from last year’s $4.37 per share. GWW’s profit will be $257.82M for 14.49 P/E if the $4.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual earnings per share reported by W.W. Grainger, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Incorporated reported 35,633 shares. Numerixs Inv owns 3,600 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Private Advisor Group Lc holds 999 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 22,098 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors stated it has 0.01% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). The New York-based Tortoise Invest Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Co holds 2,151 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers holds 0% or 1,817 shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset Management, United Kingdom-based fund reported 18,669 shares. Quantres Asset Ltd owns 0.48% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 2,200 shares. Front Barnett Assoc Limited accumulated 1,205 shares. Navellier And stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Macquarie Grp Ltd, Australia-based fund reported 58,040 shares. Jensen Invest reported 2,760 shares. Tradewinds Capital Management Ltd Liability Company, a Washington-based fund reported 123 shares.

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rpm International Inc (NYSE:RPM) by 11,784 shares to 334,869 shares, valued at $19.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cl C by 4,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,199 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO).

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Percentage Of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Shares Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Share Price Is Down 25% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.’s (NYSE:BR)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Are Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 129,174 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Ltd Llc has 0.21% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 748,514 shares. Duff And Phelps Invest Mngmt holds 1.56% or 2.00M shares. Town Country Retail Bank Tru Dba First Bankers Tru has invested 0.13% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Moreover, Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Limited Company has 0.05% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Victory Cap Management, Ohio-based fund reported 15,156 shares. Murphy Cap Mgmt owns 23,601 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares accumulated 0.16% or 131,075 shares. Lathrop Investment Management invested in 0.12% or 7,730 shares. Mariner Limited Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 53,568 shares. Advisory Services Networks Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 86,168 shares or 0.31% of the stock. M Securities reported 20,526 shares. 79,008 were reported by Old Point Trust & N A. Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 481,738 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Washington Tru Company reported 4,610 shares stake.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 11.25% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.8 per share. SO’s profit will be $738.61M for 19.85 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42M and $384.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Actively Managd Etf by 43,286 shares to 296,617 shares, valued at $4.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SHV) by 3,012 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,401 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).