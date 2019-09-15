As Southern Co (SO) Stock Value Rose, Holder Rocky Mountain Advisers Trimmed by $488,620 Its Position; Helix Energy Solutions (HLX) Shares Rose While Tieton Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding

Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc sold 8,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 11,125 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $615,000, down from 20,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $60.13. About 5.39M shares traded or 13.16% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. PLANS TO COMPLETE STAKE SALE IN SOLAR MID-2018; 03/04/2018 – Georgia Power customers to see $25 credit on April bills; 21/05/2018 – SO: HAD SEEN NEED TO RAISE $7 BLN OVER FIVE YEARS; 23/05/2018 – Southern Power enters into an agreement to sell a minority interest in solar portfolio; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 30/03/2018 – Georgia Power stresses safety during spring storm season; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company named to DiversityInc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity for third consecutive year; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEEKING $1B IN WIND TAX EQUITY FINANCING; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Net $938M; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO TOM FANNING COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW

Tieton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions (HLX) by 45.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc sold 232,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.91% . The institutional investor held 274,555 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.37M, down from 507,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Helix Energy Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $8.88. About 614,034 shares traded. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has declined 14.70% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HLX News: 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY 1Q LOSS/SHR 2C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY COMMENTS IN SLIDES; 16/03/2018 Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. Announces the Expiration and Final Results of Its Offer to Purchase Its 3.25% Convertible; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY 1Q REV. $164.3M, EST. $144.1M; 27/04/2018 – Helix Energy at Morgan Stanley Energy Conference May 7; 30/04/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 14/05/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SEES 2018 REV ABOUT $695M-$740M, SAW $685M-$730M; 24/04/2018 – Helix Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC – QTRLY REVENUES $164.3 MLN VS $104.5 MLN

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98M and $114.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Motorcar Parts Of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 18,470 shares to 265,659 shares, valued at $5.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 4,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,827 shares, and has risen its stake in Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM).

Analysts await Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.18 per share. HLX’s profit will be $26.78 million for 12.33 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 63.64% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 EPS, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15B for 13.67 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.