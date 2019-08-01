As Southern Co (SO) Stock Value Rose, Aviance Capital Management Decreased Position by $7.42 Million; Ranger Investment Management LP Has Trimmed Its Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Position as Stock Rose

Aviance Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 61.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Management Llc sold 145,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 89,671 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.63M, down from 235,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $56.83. About 2.16M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CFO ART BEATTIE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 21/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER COMPANY – ”AGGREGATE MAXIMUM PURCHASE PRICE” OF OFFERS INCREASED TO AMOUNT SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW PURCHASE OF $749.9 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 29/05/2018 – Southern Co Acquires 100-Megawatt Wind Facility in Oklahoma; 23/05/2018 – Southern Co. Unit Southern Power To Sell 33% Stake In Solar Portfolio For $1.2 Billion — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern & Most Subs Rtgs, Otlk Neg; MPC Upgraded; 10/05/2018 – New construction milestones reached at Vogtle nuclear expansion; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER SAYS PORTFOLIO OF PROJECTS INVOLVED IN DEAL IS COMPRISED OF 26 OPERATING SOLAR FACILITIES; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript)

Ranger Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc. (MDSO) by 11.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp sold 46,519 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 363,728 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.64 million, down from 410,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Medidata Solutions Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $91.45. About 216,193 shares traded. Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) has risen 26.15% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.15% the S&P500. Some Historical MDSO News: 08/05/2018 – Medidata Offers Breakthrough to De-Risk Clinical Trial Submissions; 11/05/2018 – Fiera Capital Adds TripAdvisor, Exits Medidata: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Medidata at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 2; 29/05/2018 – Medidata Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Medidata’s Melinda Pautsch Named a “Rising Star” by the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association; 23/05/2018 – Major Cancer Center Further Advances Oncology Research by Integrating Genomic Data Into Medidata’s eClinical Platform; 23/04/2018 – DJ Medidata Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDSO); 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON FEBRUARY 8, 2018 IS UNCHANGED; 14/05/2018 – Medidata Holds Global Heart Health Awareness Week to Encourage Employee Wellness; 15/05/2018 – Medidata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $5.89 million activity. 33,000 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) shares with value of $1.63 million were sold by Lantrip Mark. Clark Henry A III also bought $100,380 worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) on Tuesday, March 5. $4.42M worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) was sold by BOWERS WILLIAM P on Wednesday, February 6.

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “We Think Midstates Petroleum Company (NYSE:MPO) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Southern Co (SO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Barrons.com and their article: “YOLO Is First NYSE-Listed Pot ETF to Bet on U.S. Marijuana Stocks – Barron’s” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Share Price Is Down 19% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

More notable recent Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) As Strong As Its Balance Sheet Indicates? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Medidata: Future Potential But There Are Risks – Seeking Alpha” published on February 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “MDSO, DATA, LTXB INVESTOR ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues To Investigate Whether The Sale Of These Companies Is Fair To Shareholders – MDSO, DATA, LTXB – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “First Week of June 21st Options Trading For Medidata Solutions (MDSO) – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

