As Southern Co (SO) Stock Rose, Verity Asset Management Boosted by $1.83 Million Its Holding; As Facebook (FB) Stock Rose, Sand Hill Global Advisors Has Increased Stake by $531,532

Verity Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 251.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc bought 35,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 50,062 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59M, up from 14,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $56.98. About 5.54M shares traded or 34.64% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 14/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO CUTS FARLEY 1 REACTOR TO 2% POWER FROM 13%: NRC; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES SELLING STAKE IN SOLAR ASSETS IN A COUPLE MONTHS; 25/05/2018 – Georgia Power kicks off summer with new water safety PSA; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO TOM FANNING COMMENTS ON CALL; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. PLANS TO COMPLETE STAKE SALE IN SOLAR MID-2018; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES SOLAR SALE PRODUCING MORE THAN $1 BILLION; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SAYS VOGTLE NUCLEAR PROJECT ‘ON TRACK’; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO TOM FANNING COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Growth Adds Southern Co, Buys More Apple; 30/03/2018 – Georgia Power stresses safety during spring storm season

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc bought 3,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 46,058 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.68 million, up from 42,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $549.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $192.73. About 16.78M shares traded or 0.88% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 05/04/2018 – Facebook has been too casual about data for too long; 30/03/2018 – Facebook was notified that survey app at heart of scandal might sell user data; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK’S SYSTEM TO CONNECT WITH OTHER APPS WAS DESIGNED ‘IN A WAY THAT WASN’T GOOD’; 28/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Facebook announces new steps to protect users’ privacy; 19/03/2018 – LASRY: FACEBOOK HAS NOT BEEN ABLE TO REGULATE ITSELF; 10/04/2018 – Rep. Kilmer: Kilmer Statement on Facebook’s Endorsement of the Honest Ads Act; 21/03/2018 – Zuckerberg: I haven’t seen a ‘meaningful number of people’ deleting Facebook accounts; 25/04/2018 – Facebook 1Q Mobile DAUs Quarter End 1.45B; 13/04/2018 – Facebook isn’t the only tech platform with a fake news problem. Fake reviews are proliferating on Google Maps, complete with phony office photos and a handful of glowing reviews:; 21/03/2018 – Missing From Facebook’s Crisis: Mark Zuckerberg

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.01% or 681 shares. 20,965 were reported by Cypress Mgmt Ltd (Wy). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0.18% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.05% or 4,992 shares. Cwm Lc has 0.21% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Raymond James Trust Na owns 0.29% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 97,154 shares. Ipswich Investment Management Inc has invested 0.38% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Company Na has invested 0.01% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Principal Incorporated has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Smithfield Trust has 0.01% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 2,456 shares. Connecticut-based Hartford Mgmt has invested 0.19% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Fmr Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.08% or 12.91M shares. Aqr Limited Liability Corp reported 0.05% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Rhumbline Advisers owns 1.85 million shares. Colonial Tru reported 5,543 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 2 insider sales for $5.89 million activity. Shares for $1.63M were sold by Lantrip Mark. Another trade for 90,942 shares valued at $4.42M was sold by BOWERS WILLIAM P. $63,345 worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) was bought by EARLEY ANTHONY F JR on Wednesday, February 6.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $252,443 activity. 5,300 shares were sold by Cox Christopher K, worth $795,000. $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Wehner David M..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Corp has 88,758 shares. Tealwood Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.72% or 10,133 shares. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd owns 2,210 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 1.29% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Jabodon Pt Co invested in 11,651 shares or 1.64% of the stock. Bokf Na invested in 140,405 shares. 13,188 are held by Aimz Invest Advisors. Colorado-based Amg Bankshares has invested 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability, a New Jersey-based fund reported 103,574 shares. Moreover, B Riley Wealth Management has 0.92% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 195,000 were accumulated by Bp Public Limited Liability Company. Cap Fund Sa accumulated 211,650 shares or 0.25% of the stock. 1.23M are owned by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Com Ltd Com. Zevenbergen Cap Investments Ltd Liability Company holds 599,779 shares or 3.55% of its portfolio. Clark Estates invested in 7.15% or 277,045 shares.

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31B and $979.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 49,950 shares to 187,639 shares, valued at $5.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,396 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,527 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).