As Southern Co (SO) Stock Rose, Steinberg Global Asset Management Has Cut Its Position; As Dreyfus Municipal Income (DMF) Stock Price Rose, Karpus Management Has Cut Its Holding by $2.67 Million

Karpus Management Inc decreased its stake in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc (DMF) by 20.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc sold 333,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.80% . The institutional investor held 1.26 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.65M, down from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.30M market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.98. About 35,397 shares traded. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSEMKT:DMF) has risen 13.04% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.04% the S&P500.

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 30.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 6,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 13,985 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $723,000, down from 20,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $58.19. About 1.78 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO FANNING: NATURAL GAS WILL NEED CABON CAPTURE; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co: Florida City Gas Transaction’s Target Completion Is 3Q 2018; 06/03/2018 – Southern Co: If Approved by Georgia PSC, Typical Residential Customer Could Get $70 in Refunds Over Two Years; 16/04/2018 – Southern Co Raises Quarterly Dividend to 60c; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN M&A CALL CONCLUDES; 21/05/2018 – SO: HAD SEEN NEED TO RAISE $7 BLN OVER FIVE YEARS; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN M&A CALL BEGINS; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CFO ART BEATTIE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO SAYS TRADE PROTECTIONISM DOESN’T WORK IN LONG TERM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Na has invested 0.01% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Daiwa Group holds 39,346 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 10,740 were accumulated by Chesley Taft & Associates Llc. Bahl Gaynor has 19,174 shares. Royal London Asset Ltd has invested 0% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Jane Street Gru Lc holds 45,212 shares. 12,555 were accumulated by Dearborn Prtn. Davenport Company Ltd Llc owns 0.03% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 42,243 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp reported 216,041 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Lc holds 8,855 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Crossvault Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 9,075 shares. Cadence Bancshares Na accumulated 5,334 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Corporation has 503,864 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 251,798 shares. Stephens Ar stated it has 207,490 shares.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,380 activity.

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10 million and $639.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 6,171 shares to 59,862 shares, valued at $5.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,875 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

