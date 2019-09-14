As Southern Co (SO) Stock Rose, Holder Rocky Mountain Advisers Trimmed Holding by $488,620; White Pine Investment Co Holding in At&T (T) Has Increased as Stock Value Rose

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 151.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 12,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 20,914 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $701,000, up from 8,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 32.59M shares traded or 5.57% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Calls Hiring Michael Cohen as Consultant a `Big Mistake’; 04/04/2018 – Arbitration Questioned for U.S. Challenge of AT&T Bid for Time Warner; 13/03/2018 – JUDGE DENIES BID BY EX-DOJ OFFICIALS TO INTERVENE IN AT&T CASE; 13/03/2018 – AT&T rejects DOJ’s fee-hike claim; 30/03/2018 – Time Warner: Dividend Payable May 1 With April 10 Record Date, Aligning Timing With AT&T Dividend Timing; 13/03/2018 – AT&T `NO BLACK-OUT’ OFFER CAN BE INTRODUCED AT MERGER TRIAL; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of AT&T; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: DOJ witness says AT&T-Time Warner merger could cost customers millions; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Top Washington Lobbyist Exits Over `Mistake’ on Cohen Deal; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: AT&T gave Mueller information on payments to Cohen

Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc sold 8,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 11,125 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $615,000, down from 20,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $60.13. About 5.39M shares traded or 13.42% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 60C, FROM 58C, EST. 60C; 10/04/2018 – Southern Co.: Unit 1 of the Joseph M. Farley Nuclear Plant Began Planned Refueling and Maintenance Outage on April 8; 21/05/2018 – SO: HAD SEEN NEED TO RAISE $7 BLN OVER FIVE YEARS; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CFO AFFIRMS 2022 COMPLETE DATE FOR VOGTLE NUKE PROJECT; 18/04/2018 – Southern Company first-quarter earnings to be released May 2; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern Co Rtgs, Otlk Neg; Gulf Power Otlk Stble; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SAYS UTILITY SALE REDUCES EQUITY RAISE RISK; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Georgia Power Marketplace features latest Hive home products; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SAYS AGGREGATE DEAL PRICE ABT $6.475B

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Entergy Outperforms And Looks Set To Do So Again – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Materion Corporation’s (NYSE:MTRN) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) Share Price Is Down 19% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Share Price Is Down 81% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parkside Financial Bank And reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Nadler Fincl Group has 0.06% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 3,710 shares. Greenleaf Trust has invested 0% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). 11,801 are held by Rowland And Co Inv Counsel Adv. Calamos Ltd stated it has 196,792 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Advsr Asset Inc accumulated 541,862 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt has 0.16% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Cetera Advsrs stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). 4,357 are owned by Pitcairn. Iowa Bancorporation has 0.43% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Moreover, Confluence Wealth Mgmt Limited Com has 0.22% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Holderness Invests Com has 18,647 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Shamrock Asset Management Limited Liability Corp owns 2,671 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 653 are owned by Destination Wealth. Whitnell And accumulated 0.02% or 885 shares.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 EPS, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15B for 13.67 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Northside Management Limited Liability Com has 0.17% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 12,992 shares. Davis R M Inc invested in 44,512 shares. The New York-based Howard Management has invested 0.1% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Finance Advisers Limited Liability Corp has 0.34% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Redmond Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 16,871 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj reported 2.65% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). The Alabama-based Baltimore has invested 0.08% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Payden & Rygel invested in 473,600 shares or 1.09% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) invested in 0.21% or 62,296 shares. New England Research & Management, Illinois-based fund reported 37,605 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.93% stake. Triangle Securities Wealth Management has invested 0.38% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Parsons Cap Mgmt Inc Ri stated it has 125,179 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gp Lc reported 9,146 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 2.87 million shares.