As Southern Co (SO) Stock Price Rose, Steinberg Global Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake; As Fiserv (FISV) Market Value Rose, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Has Lowered Its Stake by $3.32 Million

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc sold 37,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 608,092 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.68 million, down from 645,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $94.22. About 728,974 shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500.

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 30.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 6,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,985 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $723,000, down from 20,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $56.39. About 1.16M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN EXPLORING THIRD PARTY TAX EQUITY FINANCING FOR WIND; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.80 TO $2.95, EST. $2.89; 10/05/2018 – New construction milestones reached at Vogtle nuclear expansion; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SAYS AGGREGATE DEAL PRICE ABT $6.475B; 02/04/2018 – Annual Thank a Lineman campaign recognizes importance of line workers to electric reliability in Georgia; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S FANNING CEO SEES COAL USE DIMINISHING OVER TIME; 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern & Most Subs Rtgs, Otlk Neg; MPC Upgraded; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – ANDREW W. EVANS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF SOUTHERN COMPANY; 10/04/2018 – Southern Co.: Unit 1 of the Joseph M. Farley Nuclear Plant Began Planned Refueling and Maintenance Outage on April 8

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $3.56 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diversified owns 23,312 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Hallmark Capital Mngmt holds 12,598 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Old Natl Fincl Bank In invested 0.02% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Carroll Finance Associate holds 0.01% or 757 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Na has invested 0.01% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Confluence Wealth Limited Liability invested in 0.59% or 13,442 shares. Int Investors reported 10.98 million shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Senator Invest Limited Partnership reported 1.00M shares or 1.99% of all its holdings. Palladium Prns Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 2,710 shares. Whitnell And, a Illinois-based fund reported 89,691 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 2,432 shares or 0% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 41,250 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. National Pension Service, Korea-based fund reported 482,453 shares. First Foundation Advsr, a California-based fund reported 11,712 shares. Grp holds 183,768 shares.

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc, which manages about $946.15 million and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) by 100,466 shares to 471,032 shares, valued at $20.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvent Electric Plc by 65,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 697,586 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $315.73M for 29.08 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capwealth Advsrs Limited Com accumulated 20,336 shares. Inverness Counsel stated it has 4,778 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mufg Americas holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 9,796 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Group reported 0.03% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 5,234 shares. Argent Trust invested in 41,138 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Edgar Lomax Va reported 932,295 shares. Massachusetts-based Rockland has invested 0.79% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0.28% or 36.66M shares. Fiera Cap Corporation stated it has 0% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Ntv Asset Limited Liability Corp accumulated 24,177 shares. Moreover, Violich Cap Mgmt Incorporated has 0.08% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 5,779 shares. Natixis Lp holds 0.02% or 51,058 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Davidson Invest has 1.48% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 272,521 shares. Kings Point Capital invested in 2,460 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 11.25% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.8 per share. SO’s profit will be $743.18 million for 19.86 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10M and $639.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 3,933 shares to 42,149 shares, valued at $4.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 4,377 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,027 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 sales for $5.89 million activity. EARLEY ANTHONY F JR also bought $63,345 worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) on Wednesday, February 6. Clark Henry A III bought 2,000 shares worth $100,380. $1.63 million worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) was sold by Lantrip Mark on Tuesday, February 12.