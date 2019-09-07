As Southern Co (SO) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Woodmont Investment Counsel Decreased by $727,464 Its Position; Guardian Investment Management Cut Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $390,780 as Stock Price Rose

Guardian Investment Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Investment Management sold 3,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 27,430 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, down from 30,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Investment Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – ECS Achieves AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency Status; 26/04/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Contextual Pattern Matching Engine, Supporting Over 200 Programming Languages; 19/04/2018 – lntelex Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure to Help Change Business For Good; 17/05/2018 – Performance Contractors at Work on $7.8 Billion in Chemical Projects, Focused on Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 17/04/2018 – Mary Jo Foley: Some more Microsoft reorg moves — more teams moving under JoeB, sources say:; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY OFFICE COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 14%; 24/05/2018 – PowerObjects Announces Platinum Sponsorship for Microsoft Business Applications Summit; 21/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Azure Cloud Wins Intelligence Agency Deal; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Delphix Hosts Gestalt lT’s Cloud Field Day 3, Exploring the Relationship Between “Data and the Cloud”; 05/03/2018 – IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 13.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold 14,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The hedge fund held 92,301 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77 million, down from 106,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $59.68. About 4.68M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – ONCE OPERATIONAL, ALL ATTRIBUTES GENERATED BY FACILITY WILL BE SOLD UNDER A 20-YR POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO AECC; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Southern Co nears sale of one-third stake in its solar portfolio – Bloomberg; 18/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S HATCH 2 REACTOR CUT TO 50% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 12/04/2018 – Prepare now for increased energy use during the heat of summer; 17/04/2018 – Southern Co. Names Andrew W. Evans CFO Effective June 1, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Georgia Power Marketplace features latest Hive home products; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO TOM FANNING COMMENTS ON STAKE SALE AT BNEF SUMMIT; 18/04/2018 – Southern Company first-quarter earnings to be released May 2; 15/05/2018 – Dominion seeks U.S. OK to work on Atlantic Coast natgas pipe in N.C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Counsel has 0.03% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Tokio Marine Asset Management Limited owns 23,266 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has 2.17 million shares. Pinnacle Advisory Gp invested in 0.03% or 7,967 shares. Vanguard Grp accumulated 85.25 million shares. Beacon Financial Grp has invested 0.96% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Company stated it has 35,729 shares. First Interstate National Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Cobblestone Capital Limited Co Ny has 8,108 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 46,491 were accumulated by Tdam Usa Inc. Signaturefd Lc reported 54,442 shares. Smith Moore And has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Birmingham Cap Management Inc Al has invested 1.77% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Australia-based Macquarie Group Inc has invested 0.03% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt holds 0.23% or 20,414 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.13B for 13.56 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42 million and $384.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV) by 3,012 shares to 69,401 shares, valued at $7.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 13,213 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,919 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ima Wealth has invested 1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Greenbrier Cap Ltd Liability reported 80,000 shares. Tdam Usa Inc owns 548,695 shares. Legacy Private Tru accumulated 0.77% or 54,678 shares. Private Harbour Management Counsel Limited Liability Corporation has 3.45% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 28,190 shares. Hall Kathryn A holds 0.28% or 5,861 shares. Hemenway Tru Company Lc owns 131,900 shares for 2.51% of their portfolio. Ashfield Prtnrs Limited holds 338,558 shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc invested 1.37% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Davidson Advsrs owns 4.84% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 391,648 shares. Monetta Services stated it has 55,000 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Management Ltd Co has 7.61% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stralem accumulated 59,147 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc has invested 1.94% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 248,742 shares.