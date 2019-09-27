As Southern Co (SO) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Has Decreased Its Stake; Investec Asset Management North America Has Decreased Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position by $20.06 Million

Investec Asset Management North America Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 87.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc sold 82,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 11,918 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.91 million, down from 94,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $6.69 during the last trading session, reaching $215.48. About 10.34 million shares traded or 168.23% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 11/04/2018 – Online therapy start-up Talkspace hires a chief medical officer from UnitedHealth; 03/05/2018 – Scholarship Program for Native Americans to Create Pipeline of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Professionals in North Dakota; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CHANGES APPLY TO FULLY INSURED HEALTH PLANS; 21/04/2018 – DJ UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNH); 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Sir Andrew Witty as Optum CEO Effective July 1; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN KEEPING REBATES INSURER GETS ON DRUGS; 04/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Envision Healthcare Corporation’s senior secured term loan to Ba2 and affirms B1 CFR; outlook changed to stable; 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Special Needs; 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Hemsley Was CEO Through August 31, Has Served as Executive Chairman Since September 1

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 93,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 1.91M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $105.56M, down from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $61.86. About 2.74 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER BUYS WILDHORSE MOUNTAIN WIND FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER – EACH OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 4, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED OR EARLIER TERMINATED; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO TOM FANNING COMMENTS ON CALL; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company named to Diversitylnc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity for third consecutive year; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN: ART P. BEATTIE ANNOUNCED HIS PLANS TO RETIRE AS CFO; 19/03/2018 – Georgia Power prepared for severe weather Monday; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO FANNING: NATURAL GAS WILL NEED CABON CAPTURE; 17/04/2018 – Southern Co. CFO Art P. Beattie to Retire; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co To Sell Gulf Power Co, Florida City Gas, Entities Holding Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Oleander and Plant Stanton to NextEra Energy for $6.475B; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN RAISES HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 88%: NRC

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24 billion and $7.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taubman Ctrs Inc (NYSE:TCO) by 104,352 shares to 578,128 shares, valued at $23.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Targa Resources In (NYSE:TRGP) by 16,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.56M shares, and has risen its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP).

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15B for 14.06 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 216,442 are held by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. The New Jersey-based Bessemer Gru Incorporated has invested 0% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 519,356 shares. United Serv Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 506,416 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Co holds 0.1% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 264,448 shares. Prudential Fincl Incorporated reported 0.25% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). 15,239 are owned by Csat Invest Advisory Lp. Washington Trust Bancorporation owns 12,756 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc reported 0.16% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Buckhead Cap Management Ltd Liability has 119,577 shares for 1.99% of their portfolio. Hilltop Hldgs owns 0.18% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 15,701 shares. Klingenstein Fields Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 6,478 shares. Northstar Advsr Limited Liability owns 141,086 shares for 1.44% of their portfolio. Comerica Savings Bank, Michigan-based fund reported 282,196 shares. Motco has invested 0.06% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Condor Capital reported 0.26% stake. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Co stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 1,412 are held by Burke & Herbert Savings Bank & Tru. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited has invested 0.11% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Lockheed Martin Inv stated it has 59,330 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. 3,753 are held by South Texas Money Mngmt Limited. Eagle Ridge Mngmt reported 71,633 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag owns 3.31M shares. Main Street Lc has 3.2% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Voloridge Inv Ltd, Florida-based fund reported 1,021 shares. Us National Bank De invested 0.82% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Amarillo Bancorporation has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 37,077 shares. Schnieders Mngmt Ltd invested 1.27% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Stifel Fincl reported 0.87% stake.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57B for 14.29 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares China Large (FXI) by 25,877 shares to 64,617 shares, valued at $2.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 17,596 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,618 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50M worth of stock.