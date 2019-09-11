As Southern Co (SO) Stock Price Rose, Maryland Capital Management Increased Holding; As Costco Whsl New Com (COST) Stock Rose, Appleton Partners Boosted Holding by $346,302

Appleton Partners Inc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (COST) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc bought 1,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 34,551 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.37 million, up from 33,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $6.31 during the last trading session, reaching $290.69. About 4.65M shares traded or 150.42% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 17/05/2018 – Hak’s Launches First All-Organic Meal Kit Exclusively in LA Costco Stores; 24/04/2018 – Costco Increases Dividend To 57 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 10.8 PERCENT, TO $32.28 BLN FROM $29.13 BLN LAST YEAR; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – COMPARABLE SALES FOR U.S. UP 8.3% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline; 10/05/2018 – Costco: Growing Online While Stores Keep Performing — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – Tax benefit bolsters Costco profit; 19/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: 5 people are being assessed for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco in the; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management bought 7,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 102,259 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29 million, up from 94,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $59.56. About 3.45M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND, INCLUDING INCREASE OF 2 CENTS PER SHARE OVER PRIOR QUARTER, OF 60 CENTS PER SHARE; 10/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SAYS TAX REFORM PROVIDED $1.7B TO UTILITY CUSTOMERS; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Rev $6.37B; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN EXPLORING THIRD PARTY TAX EQUITY FINANCING FOR WIND; 20/04/2018 – MOODY’S LIQUIDITY-STRESS INDICATOR DOWN AGAIN IN MID-APRIL ON FAVORABLE CONDITIONS FOR US SPEC-GRADE COMPANIES; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 16/04/2018 – Southern Co Raises Quarterly Dividend to 60c; 10/05/2018 – New construction milestones reached at Vogtle nuclear expansion; 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript)

Appleton Partners Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $754.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group Div App Etf (VIG) by 50,466 shares to 3,768 shares, valued at $413,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fd (VEU) by 43,632 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,695 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr Tr Unit (SPY).

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports August Sales Results – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “B2Gold (BTG) Down 5.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple TV Plus to Launch on Nov. 1, Cost $4.99 per Month – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Issuers spot opportunity to take out high-cost debt – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “US Solar Construction Cost Keeps Dropping: 3 Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Tru Com owns 16,845 shares. Assetmark Inc invested in 307 shares or 0% of the stock. Oxbow Advsrs Ltd Liability, a Texas-based fund reported 1,195 shares. Confluence Wealth Management Ltd has invested 0.69% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 6,388 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cap Intl Ca accumulated 18,642 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited has invested 0.04% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Regent Limited Liability stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Westwood Management Corp Il holds 5,100 shares. Yhb Invest Advsr Incorporated holds 2.23% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 58,924 shares. Stifel reported 0.71% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Dowling Yahnke Limited Company stated it has 51,026 shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 1.19M shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Harvest Management Inc has invested 0.16% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Advsr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 4,091 shares.

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96 million and $807.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,525 shares to 18,379 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marriott Intl Inc Class A (NASDAQ:MAR) by 147,212 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,164 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ).

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Health Check: How Prudently Does PROS Holdings (NYSE:PRO) Use Debt? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.