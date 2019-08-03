As Southern Co (SO) Stock Price Rose, Interocean Capital Has Increased Holding by $434,673; Bainco International Investors Has Upped Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Position

Bainco International Investors increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors bought 5,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 90,825 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.19 million, up from 85,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $361.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.93. About 10.78M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 06/04/2018 – JPMorgan Faces Lawsuit From Qaddafi’s Libyan Investment Fund; 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 30/05/2018 – ACTIVE TREASURIES CLIENTS SHOW MOST NET LONGS SINCE MARCH 6, 2017 – J.P. MORGAN SURVEY; 12/03/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF Above 50D-MA; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – DINO POLSKA SA DNP.WA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO PLN 105 FROM PLN 103; 24/04/2018 – KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV PHG.AS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 36.7 EUROS FROM 35.6 EUROS; 09/03/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trump’s tariffs prompting some U.S. fund managers to look overseas; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase earnings: $2.37 per share, vs expected EPS of $2.28; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan Jury Loss Could Get Much Smaller — Barrons.com

Interocean Capital Llc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 1.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc bought 8,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The hedge fund held 572,902 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.61 million, up from 564,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $57.36. About 4.19M shares traded or 1.94% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES UP TO $500M INVESTMENTS ANNUALLY AT POWER UNIT; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN EXPLORING THIRD PARTY TAX EQUITY FINANCING FOR WIND; 21/05/2018 – SO: HAD SEEN NEED TO RAISE $7 BLN OVER FIVE YEARS; 08/03/2018 – Atlanta’s first Smart Neighborhood™ features latest smart-home technologies; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. PLANS TO COMPLETE STAKE SALE IN SOLAR MID-2018; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company named to DiversityInc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity for third consecutive year; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 21/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER COMPANY – ”AGGREGATE MAXIMUM PURCHASE PRICE” OF OFFERS INCREASED TO AMOUNT SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW PURCHASE OF $749.9 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 18/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S HATCH 2 REACTOR CUT TO 50% POWER FROM 100%: NRC

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $5.89 million activity. The insider EARLEY ANTHONY F JR bought $63,345. The insider Clark Henry A III bought $100,380. $4.42 million worth of stock was sold by BOWERS WILLIAM P on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Com accumulated 160,188 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 0% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Citadel Limited Liability Company invested in 1.46M shares. Moreover, Mariner Ltd has 0.04% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 53,568 shares. Patten Patten Tn owns 13,364 shares. Carret Asset Management Limited Com reported 95,517 shares stake. Field Main Savings Bank invested 0.04% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Jnba Fincl Advisors reported 1,081 shares stake. Savant Ltd accumulated 14,525 shares. First Bank reported 0.59% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Howe & Rusling has invested 0.05% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Cibc World Mkts Corp owns 136,998 shares. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 556,308 shares stake. Waters Parkerson Ltd Liability holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 24,524 shares. 13,405 were accumulated by Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa.

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53 million and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Class B (NYSE:TAP) by 9,559 shares to 208,810 shares, valued at $12.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Fund Consumer Discre Sele (XLY) by 11,681 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,141 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc F.

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “2 Stocks to Buy That Have Dividends Yielding More Than 5% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Spirit AeroSystems Holdings (NYSE:SPR) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.71 million activity. $518,950 worth of stock was bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Cubed Invests, a California-based fund reported 183,558 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co stated it has 5,176 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Botty Invsts Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Godsey & Gibb Assoc has 0.05% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 3,212 shares. The Tennessee-based B Riley Wealth Inc has invested 0.28% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Tocqueville Asset L P, a New York-based fund reported 442,189 shares. Loews has 170,193 shares. 784,242 are held by Chilton Lc. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 55,113 shares or 1.1% of their US portfolio. Architects, a New Jersey-based fund reported 2,611 shares. Cibc Markets Inc has invested 0.48% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 1.24% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ashfield Ptnrs Limited Liability Com has 0.21% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 18,786 shares. Keating Counselors holds 0.31% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 6,784 shares. The Connecticut-based Wright Ser has invested 2.52% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).