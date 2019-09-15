As Southern Co (SO) Stock Price Rose, Brookstone Capital Management Raised Its Holding; Mariner Wealth Advisors Decreased Mcdonalds (MCD) Position by $5.36 Million

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 8.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc sold 25,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 268,319 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.72M, down from 294,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $159.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $209.81. About 3.68M shares traded or 28.74% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s to Speed Pace of ‘Experience of the Future’ in U.S; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Basket-of-Goods Commodity Costs Up 2% in International Lead Segment; 13/04/2018 – INSIGHT-lnsect farms gear up to feed soaring global protein demand; 29/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S JAPAN 2702.T 2017 GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 18.91 BLN YEN (+172.9 %), 2018 FORECAST PROFIT 21.80 BLN YEN (+15.3 %); 07/03/2018 – McDonald’s is turning its golden arches upside down to make a statement; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: STARTED 2 FOR $4 BREAKFAST DEAL ON MONDAY IN U.S; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Foreign Currency Translation Boosted 1Q EPS by 8c; 18/04/2018 – McDonald’s Problems in India Grow With Tax Beef; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: THERE’S A LOT OF COMPETITION AND DEALS IN U.S. NOW; 14/03/2018 – Quick Service Restaurants Market in the US 2017-2021 with Key Players Chick-fil-A, Domino’s Pizza, McDonald’s, Restaurant Brand International and Subway Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 17.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management bought 10,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 66,727 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.69M, up from 56,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $60.13. About 5.39 million shares traded or 13.16% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SHUT HATCH 2 FOR COOLING FAN MAINTENANCE: OPERATOR; 16/04/2018 – Southern Co Raises Quarterly Dividend to 60c; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Mississippi Power issues correction to quarterly dividend announcement; 19/03/2018 – Georgia Power prepared for severe weather Monday; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. PLANS FIVE-YEAR, $35B CAPITAL PROGRAM, AN INDUSTRI; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Adj EPS 88c; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN M&A CALL CONCLUDES; 14/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO CUTS FARLEY 1 REACTOR TO 2% POWER FROM 13%: NRC

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Some Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Shareholders Have Copped A Big 53% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” on September 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Share Price Has Gained 286%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Share Price Is Down 85% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Who Has Been Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.87M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Becker Cap holds 6,083 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Montag A Associates holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 23,094 shares. Next Financial Gru stated it has 18,688 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Company reported 1.56% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Umb National Bank N A Mo owns 0.12% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 84,833 shares. Nuwave Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 3,886 shares stake. Cetera Lc has 61,658 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Sky Investment Gru Limited Liability stated it has 75,222 shares or 1.46% of all its holdings. Hyman Charles D invested 2.32% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Joel Isaacson And Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,025 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Monetary Mgmt Inc owns 0.13% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 6,026 shares. Clarkston Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 10,580 shares. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.22% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 8,047 shares.

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50M and $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 20,493 shares to 89,559 shares, valued at $9.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 40,484 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,705 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD).

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $8.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 61,260 shares to 695,596 shares, valued at $18.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,336 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,451 shares, and has risen its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG).

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69B for 23.63 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parthenon Lc stated it has 14,795 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. 50 are held by Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors. Shelton Cap reported 0.12% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Beach Counsel Pa has invested 0.05% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 0.03% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 584 shares. The New York-based Roanoke Asset New York has invested 0.47% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). South Dakota Council reported 14,500 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Connor Clark Lunn Mgmt Ltd holds 0% or 3,450 shares. Destination Wealth Management has 0.01% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Exane Derivatives owns 0% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 2,771 shares. Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd Liability Com holds 33,893 shares or 1.22% of its portfolio. Freestone Capital Holding Ltd Co reported 3,183 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking Corporation has 0.54% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Strategic Advisors Limited Liability Co invested in 1,863 shares. Highland Capital holds 0.41% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 26,508 shares.

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How to Invest in Fast-Food Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on September 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “After Hours: Shopify Makes a $450 Million Buy, Wendy’s to Serve More Breakfast – Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “GrubHub News: GRUB Stock Pops on New McDonaldâ€™s Deal – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GrubHub becomes McDelivery partner; shares +4% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.