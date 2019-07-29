As Southern Co (SO) Shares Rose, Woodmont Investment Counsel Trimmed Holding; Eagleclaw Capital Managment Has Raised Its Nvidia (NVDA) Holding by $537,000

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 81.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,678 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, up from 3,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $175.07. About 6.85 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 27/03/2018 – US News: Nvidia Suspends Self-Driving Tests Globally; 30/03/2018 – DigiTimes: Gaming PC makers adjusting strategies under Nvidia GPP initiative; 27/03/2018 – GTC 2018: Liqid and lnspur to Offer Composable GPU-Centric Rack-Scale Solution Powered by NVIDIA Graphics Processing Technology; 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ Al Platform; 04/04/2018 – Chinese Crypto Mining Hardware Putting AMD, Nvidia Under Threat; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia into the tech slide because a big year for chipmaker is ahead; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook Is Designing Its Own Chips to Help Filter Live Videos- Bloomberg; 27/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 13.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold 14,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 92,301 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77 million, down from 106,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $55.74. About 2.29M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES FUNDING NEW EQUITY NEEDS WITH INTERNAL PLANS; 16/04/2018 – Southern Co Raises Quarterly Dividend to 60c; 09/04/2018 – Georgia Power to add 177 MW of solar resources for C&I REDI program; 01/05/2018 – Southern’s Georgia Power to Buy Energy From Invenergy Solar Farm; 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript); 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S RAISES MISSISSIPPI POWER’S SGL TO SGL-2 FROM SGL-4; 03/05/2018 – Mississippi Power issues correction to quarterly dividend announcement; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. PLANS TO COMPLETE STAKE SALE IN SOLAR MID-2018; 11/04/2018 – Alabama Power Dividends Declared; 25/05/2018 – Georgia Power kicks off summer with new water safety PSA

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc, which manages about $183.66M and $219.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,725 shares to 16,016 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 sales for $5.89 million activity. Clark Henry A III also bought $100,380 worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) shares. The insider EARLEY ANTHONY F JR bought 1,261 shares worth $63,345. Lantrip Mark sold $1.63M worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) on Tuesday, February 12.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42 million and $384.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV) by 3,012 shares to 69,401 shares, valued at $7.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 190,296 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,796 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR).

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $0.72 EPS, down 10.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.8 per share. SO’s profit will be $749.01M for 19.35 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.

