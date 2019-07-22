As Southern Co (SO) Shares Rose, Private Advisor Group Upped Its Holding; Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shareholder Sva Plumb Wealth Management Has Increased Holding by $346,431

Private Advisor Group Llc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 33.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc bought 19,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 80,408 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15 million, up from 60,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.27. About 5.52 million shares traded or 35.86% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – IN TRANSACTIONS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN RAISES HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 88%: NRC; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co To Sell Gulf Power Co, Florida City Gas, Entities Holding Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Oleander and Plant Stanton to NextEra Energy for $6.475B; 14/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO CUTS FARLEY 1 REACTOR TO 2% POWER FROM 13%: NRC; 01/05/2018 – Southern’s Georgia Power to Buy Energy From Invenergy Solar Farm; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 02/05/2018 – Southern’s Profit Gets Boost From Tax Law Changes — Earnings Review; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company named to DiversityInc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity for third consecutive year; 27/03/2018 – Florida Public Service Commission unanimously Approves Florida City Gas Rate Case Settlement

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 6.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc bought 3,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,231 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47M, up from 46,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $139.85. About 6.11 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘WRINKLE IN TIME’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $39.6M; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the new Fox company that will be formed if the Disney-21st Century Fox merger is approved; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 13/05/2018 – “Deadpool 2” faces a tougher release window than its predecessor, coming just one week before Walt Disney’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story” premieres; 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library – All for $4.99 Pe; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Terms of Iger’s Extension in Best Interests of Company, Holders; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 13/03/2018 – PRO Talks: Doug Creutz on his top media pick, Disney’s content plans and video games; 07/05/2018 – Fred Katayama: Exclusive: Comcast prepares to crash the party between Disney-Fox with an all-cash bid; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q EPS $1.95

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $5.89 million activity. The insider Clark Henry A III bought $100,380. $63,345 worth of stock was bought by EARLEY ANTHONY F JR on Wednesday, February 6. $1.63M worth of stock was sold by Lantrip Mark on Tuesday, February 12.

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58B and $5.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 4,860 shares to 42,908 shares, valued at $2.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 47,736 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,689 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boys Arnold And Inc invested in 12,307 shares. Pennsylvania Tru Commerce accumulated 0.02% or 12,758 shares. Daiwa Grp Inc holds 0.02% or 39,346 shares. Hudock Cap Gp Limited Liability Company owns 50 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kcm Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.07% stake. Stock Yards Bancorp Company reported 20,509 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 138,154 shares. Laffer Invests invested 0% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Liability Co owns 0.05% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 8,164 shares. 62,554 were accumulated by Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va. Fincl Svcs Corporation accumulated 0.04% or 3,402 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 42,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Co accumulated 5,363 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Llc reported 8,694 shares. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 556,308 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cognios Cap Limited Com reported 0.74% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Somerset Grp Incorporated Limited Company holds 1.34% or 14,394 shares. Murphy Cap Mngmt invested in 82,124 shares. Selway Asset Mngmt stated it has 2.15% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 2,162 were accumulated by Fiduciary Mgmt Incorporated Wi. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.7% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Boston And Management holds 30,495 shares or 1.41% of its portfolio. Covey Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2.22% or 14,850 shares. Legal General Gp Public Limited Liability Co holds 10.91M shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Moors And Cabot, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 83,332 shares. Renaissance Group Limited Liability Corporation has 250,889 shares. Proffitt Goodson has invested 0.28% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp Ny stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mariner Limited Com has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). New York-based Md Sass Services has invested 0.26% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.