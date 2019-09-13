As Southern Co (SO) Shares Rose, Holder Warren Averett Asset Management Cut Stake by $855,250; As Carnival (CCL) Stock Price Declined, Brown Capital Management Decreased by $1.21 Million Its Holding

Warren Averett Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 48.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc sold 15,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 16,362 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $904,000, down from 31,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $59.67. About 2.21M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 11/05/2018 – RadioResource: Southern Co.’s Bryant Elected Chairman of UTC; 10/04/2018 – Southern Co.: Farley Unit 2 Continues to Generate Electricity While Unit 1 Is Offline and Refueling; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES UP TO $500M INVESTMENTS ANNUALLY AT POWER UNIT; 09/05/2018 – Georgia Power Marketplace features latest Hive home products; 16/04/2018 – Southern Company Increases Dividend For 17th Consecutive Year; Annualized Rate Goes To $2.40 Per Share; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CUTS HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 49% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CFO AFFIRMS 2022 COMPLETE DATE FOR VOGTLE NUKE PROJECT; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES DEAL ADDING 4C TO 5C TO EPS OVER TIME; 06/03/2018 – Southern Co: If Approved by Georgia PSC, Typical Residential Customer Could Get $70 in Refunds Over Two Years; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN CO,

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc sold 26,214 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 727,554 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.87M, down from 753,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $50.75. About 2.70 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL BOOSTS QUARTERLY DIV 11% TO 50C/SHR FROM 45C, EST. 45C; 09/05/2018 – Antitrust Regulator Imposes Two Conditions on Carnival, Port of Brisbane Agreement; 23/05/2018 – China will someday be the largest cruise market in the world, @CarnivalPLC CEO tells @JimCramer; 22/03/2018 – Carnival’s profit driven by higher ticket prices, on-board spending; 29/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Application Deadline is March 31 for VI Carnival Adult’s/ Children’s Parade Troupes; 18/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Releases South America 2019-2020 Cruise Vacations; 24/05/2018 – Carnival CEO Donald Sees ‘Great’ Environment for Cruise Industry (Video); 06/05/2018 – New York Post: Water line break floods rooms on hellish Carnival cruise; 13/04/2018 – Princess Cruises Announces Encounters with Discovery at SEA Program Lineup for 2018; 18/04/2018 – Most Booked U.S. Destination: Vegas? Orlando? Try Cruises to Alaska for Bucket-List Vacation

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Advisory reported 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Hg Vora Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 4.23% or 1.25M shares. Huntington Retail Bank stated it has 6,030 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Boyar Asset Inc reported 35,364 shares. Michigan-based Chem National Bank & Trust has invested 0.15% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Moreover, M&R Cap Mngmt has 0% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Oakworth Cap has invested 0.01% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Salem Investment Counselors owns 2,712 shares. Duncker Streett & invested in 0.06% or 6,105 shares. First Mercantile Trust Company invested 0.01% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Mackay Shields Llc reported 125,336 shares. Security Bancorp Of So Dak owns 0.68% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 12,365 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Intact Invest Management accumulated 98,700 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Stralem & stated it has 2.48% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL).

Analysts await Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. CCL’s profit will be $1.81 billion for 5.01 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Carnival Corporation & Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 283.33% EPS growth.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. $997,267 worth of stock was bought by DONALD ARNOLD W on Tuesday, June 25.

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02B and $10.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Neogen Corp (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 236,702 shares to 6.58M shares, valued at $408.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Glaukos Corp by 150,931 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.62 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

More notable recent Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NextEra, other stocks bear watching as Hurricane Dorian nears Florida – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Opens Lower on Weak Chinese Data; Tech Worries – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “South Florida cruise lines resume trips to the Bahamas – South Florida Business Journal” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$53.39, Is Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “We Think Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Health Check: How Prudently Does Noble (NYSE:NE) Use Debt? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Health Check: How Prudently Does NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Use Debt? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Entergy Outperforms And Looks Set To Do So Again – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bokf Na has invested 0.08% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Koshinski Asset Mngmt invested in 3,662 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 4.78M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 17,000 shares. 500,344 are owned by Td Asset. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of reported 0.08% stake. Country Trust National Bank invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Pinnacle Advisory Grp Inc Inc invested in 7,970 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc accumulated 10,290 shares. Peoples Svcs holds 25,950 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Ltd Liability holds 20,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 170,000 shares. Northstar Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.44% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Roffman Miller Associate Inc Pa invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Limited Liability Co reported 0.04% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).