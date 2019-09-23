As Southern Co (SO) Shares Rose, Holder Signaturefd Has Lifted Its Stake; As Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Stock Value Rose, Water Island Capital Decreased Holding

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 96.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 488,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The hedge fund held 19,675 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $524,000, down from 508,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $25.69. About 815,287 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: RECEIVED PROPOSALS FROM BIDDERS TO ACQUIRE CO; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – ENGAGED GROUP ELECTED TO WAIVE RIGHT TO PUT FORTH MCFATE AS POTENTIAL DIRECTOR NOMINEE FOR ELECTION AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY ABOUT 250; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER EVALUATING PROPOSALS; 25/05/2018 – In Exchange for Waiver, Engaged Capital May Name a Potential Rent-A-Center Nominee Prior to Termination of Cooperation Agreement; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SEES CHARGES ABOUT $3M IN 1Q; 25/05/2018 – RENT A CENTER HOLDER ENGAGED NOMINATES CAROL TO BOARD; 05/04/2018 – Cerberus Enters Fray for Rent-A-Center; 14/05/2018 – Alta Fundamental Advisers Buys New 1% Position in Rent-A-Center; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SAYS ENTERED INTO EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO MITCHELL FADEL – SEC FILING

Signaturefd Llc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 20.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signaturefd Llc bought 10,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 65,370 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.61 million, up from 54,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signaturefd Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $61.11. About 4.53M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – ONCE OPERATIONAL, ALL ATTRIBUTES GENERATED BY FACILITY WILL BE SOLD UNDER A 20-YR POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO AECC; 09/04/2018 – Georgia Power to add 177 MW of solar resources for C&I REDI program; 27/03/2018 – Florida Public Service Commission unanimously Approves Florida City Gas Rate Case Settlement; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER IN AN PACT TO SELL A MINORITY INTEREST IN SOLAR; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 23/04/2018 – CROWLEY, SOUTHERN CO. UNIT TO BUILD PUERTO RICO LNG MICROGRIDS; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q EPS 93c; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. PLANS FIVE-YEAR, $35B CAPITAL PROGRAM, AN INDUSTRI; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND, INCLUDING INCREASE OF 2 CENTS PER SHARE OVER PRIOR QUARTER, OF 60 CENTS PER SHARE

Signaturefd Llc, which manages about $2.04B and $1.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Natl Ins Co (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 2,996 shares to 1,903 shares, valued at $222,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS) by 17,479 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,431 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 1.16M shares to 1.25 million shares, valued at $115.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in L3 Technologies Inc by 243,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 709,046 shares, and has risen its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI).

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 56.25% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.32 per share. RCII’s profit will be $27.13M for 12.85 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 45 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 52.05 million shares or 7.60% more from 48.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Campbell Investment Adviser Llc owns 11,450 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Franklin invested in 0% or 27,847 shares. Assetmark Inc accumulated 38 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 16,700 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 8,830 shares. Pdt Prtn Ltd, New York-based fund reported 129,524 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Eam Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). 36,867 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Amer Financial Group holds 0.34% or 157,220 shares. Geode Capital Llc invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). 5.33M are owned by Engaged Cap Limited Liability Corporation. Swiss Bancshares has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Ameritas Ptnrs Incorporated has 4,149 shares. Sg Americas Limited Company stated it has 5,124 shares or 0% of all its holdings.