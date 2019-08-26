As Southern Co (SO) Shares Rose, Holder Maryland Capital Management Has Upped Holding; As Alliancebernstein Holding LP (AB) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Meritage Portfolio Management Lowered Position

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management bought 7,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 102,259 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29 million, up from 94,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $58.33. About 3.25 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 19/03/2018 – Georgia Power prepared for severe weather Monday; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN COMPANY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 21/05/2018 – Southern Slims Down After Bets on Big Projects Fail to Pay Off; 23/05/2018 – Southern Power enters into an agreement to sell a minority interest in solar portfolio; 10/05/2018 – New construction milestones reached at Vogtle nuclear expansion; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET; 13/03/2018 – Georgia Power renewable growth to continue throughout 2018; 06/03/2018 Plant Hatch Unit 1 returns to service after loading first of its kind, industry-changing fuel technology; 06/03/2018 – Georgia Power customers to receive $1.2 billion in benefits from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 21/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER COMPANY – ”AGGREGATE MAXIMUM PURCHASE PRICE” OF OFFERS INCREASED TO AMOUNT SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW PURCHASE OF $749.9 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in Alliancebernstein Holding Lp (AB) by 54.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management sold 68,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.13% . The institutional investor held 57,649 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, down from 126,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Alliancebernstein Holding Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $28.13. About 150,884 shares traded. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) has declined 0.92% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AB News: 30/05/2018 – Mondelez Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Corning Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds Announce Distribution Rates; 26/04/2018 – AllianceBernstein Holding 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 03/05/2018 – AllianceBernstein Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 10-11; 16/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 30/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Citigroup Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 8.70% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.69 per share. AB’s profit will be $60.81M for 11.16 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31B and $986.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lincoln Natl (NYSE:LNC) by 13,630 shares to 82,825 shares, valued at $4.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $100,380 activity.