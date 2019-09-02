As Southern Co (SO) Shares Rose, Holder Juncture Wealth Strategies Has Cut Its Position by $828,138; Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) Holder Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Lowered Its Position by $302,400

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 78.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc sold 16,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 4,400 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 20,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $58.26. About 7.43 million shares traded or 62.66% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 08/03/2018 – Atlanta’s first Smart Neighborhood™ features latest smart-home technologies; 21/05/2018 – SO: HAD SEEN NEED TO RAISE $7 BLN OVER FIVE YEARS; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern & Most Subs Rtgs, Otlk Neg; MPC Upgraded; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER BUYS WILDHORSE MOUNTAIN WIND FACILITY; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO: ANDREW W. EVANS WILL BECOME EVP & CFO; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company named to DiversityInc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity for third consecutive year; 22/03/2018 – OU Energy Symposium Finds U.S. Must Embrace All Forms of Energy in Marketplace; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SHUT HATCH 2 FOR COOLING FAN MAINTENANCE: OPERATOR; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO SAYS TRADE PROTECTIONISM DOESN’T WORK IN LONG TERM

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 46.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A sold 6,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 7,186 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $347,000, down from 13,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $46.57. About 15.25 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 23/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO:FINE REDUCED EPS BY 16C TO 96C; 05/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO PLANS TO INTEGRATE CORPORATE, INVESTMENT BANK; LAYOFFS MAY FOLLOW – WSJ, CITING; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S SILVIA: WAGE GROWTH REINFORCES JUNE FED HIKE; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Enters into Consent Orders with OCC and CFPB; 09/04/2018 – Ryder Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – Westlake Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Agrees to Settle With Shareholders for $480 Million; 27/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns Final Ratings to Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C43; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo said to be target of $1 billion US fine; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: Wells Fargo was slow to stop bad behavior but it’s a good business

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.14B for 13.24 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc, which manages about $149.94M and $129.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 35,285 shares to 86,750 shares, valued at $5.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burns J W Ny, New York-based fund reported 30,523 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker invested in 0.1% or 6,788 shares. First Heartland Consultants, a Missouri-based fund reported 4,687 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 186,658 shares. Whitnell & holds 885 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Deutsche State Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 2.04 million shares. Security Natl Tru owns 1,600 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Columbia Asset Mgmt holds 0.43% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 31,323 shares. Comerica Comml Bank stated it has 0.12% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Art Advsrs holds 0.26% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 82,800 shares. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc reported 17,352 shares. Griffin Asset invested in 50,902 shares. Hanson And Doremus Management stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Benedict Fincl Advsr has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). 12,758 are owned by Pennsylvania Tru.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.12 billion for 9.78 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.