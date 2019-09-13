As Southern Co (SO) Share Value Rose, Verity Asset Management Has Trimmed by $626,065 Its Holding; As Stericycle (SRCL) Stock Declined, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company LP Raised Stake

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 11,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 38,679 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14 million, down from 50,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $60.01. About 998,069 shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 03/05/2018 – Mississippi Power issues correction to quarterly dividend announcement; 10/05/2018 – New construction milestones reached at Vogtle nuclear expansion; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES DEAL ADDING 4C TO 5C TO EPS OVER TIME; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company named to DiversityInc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity for third consecutive year; 16/04/2018 – Southern Company Increases Dividend For 17th Consecutive Year; Annualized Rate Goes To $2.40 Per Share; 21/05/2018 – Southern Slims Downs After Bets on Big Projects Fail to Pay Off; 08/03/2018 – Atlanta’s first Smart Neighborhood™ features latest smart-home technologies; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co: Florida City Gas Transaction’s Target Completion Is 3Q 2018; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp increased its stake in Stericycle Inc (SRCL) by 159.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp bought 493,963 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.30% . The hedge fund held 803,963 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.39M, up from 310,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp who had been investing in Stericycle Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $51.86. About 164,224 shares traded. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 33.80% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 NET CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES $510 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle Sees FY Adj EPS $4.45-Adj EPS $4.85; 24/05/2018 – Losing Patience: Stericycle Shareholders Join Teamsters To Oust Long-Time Director; 22/04/2018 – DJ Stericycle Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRCL); 03/05/2018 – Stericycle Sees FY EPS $1.78-EPS $1.89; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle 1Q Rev $895M; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $3.56 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/03/2018 – S&P REVISES STERICYCLE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 23/03/2018 – S&P: Downgrade Reflects Unfavorable Operating Trends in Stericycle’s Core Medical Waste End Market; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE 1Q REV. $895.0M, EST. $882.4M

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 EPS, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15B for 13.64 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 8,968 were reported by First Hawaiian State Bank. 47,000 were accumulated by Employees Retirement System Of Texas. Webster Bancshares N A holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 1,309 shares. Alberta Investment Mgmt Corp holds 0.01% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. Valmark Advisers Inc accumulated 4,042 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability holds 886,020 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Mariner Ltd Com stated it has 55,043 shares. Energ Income Partners accumulated 13,626 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Comm Limited holds 0.34% or 1,850 shares. Wedge Cap Management L Ltd Partnership Nc stated it has 0.15% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.01% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 152,078 shares. Duff And Phelps Inv Mgmt has 1.47% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Oppenheimer & Co Inc invested in 0.1% or 68,099 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 1.86 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold SRCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 101.06 million shares or 6.08% more from 95.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ing Groep Nv holds 5,417 shares. Goelzer Investment Mgmt reported 39,660 shares stake. Illinois-based Oakbrook Lc has invested 0.01% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Gabelli Funds Ltd Company reported 125,000 shares. 50,603 were accumulated by Elk Creek Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Metropolitan Life Insur New York holds 0.02% or 24,400 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth accumulated 9,464 shares or 0% of the stock. American Intl Grp Inc stated it has 0.03% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Moreover, Van Strum & Towne Incorporated has 0.75% invested in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) for 22,068 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr has 0.02% invested in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) for 8,273 shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Co has 0.05% invested in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) for 75,400 shares. Prudential Plc accumulated 85,462 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sandy Spring Natl Bank holds 425 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag owns 56,153 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Advisory Serv Ltd Liability holds 0.01% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) or 5,040 shares.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp, which manages about $75.77B and $8.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (Prn) by 14.50M shares to 10.00 million shares, valued at $15.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (Prn) by 5.16M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27.50 million shares, and cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Prn).

