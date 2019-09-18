As Southern Co (SO) Share Value Rose, Signaturefd Upped Position; Granite Constr (GVA) Valuation Declined While Van Den Berg Management I Has Lowered by $5.15 Million Its Position

Signaturefd Llc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 20.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signaturefd Llc bought 10,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 65,370 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.61 million, up from 54,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signaturefd Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $60.85. About 954,353 shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S RAISES MISSISSIPPI POWER’S SGL TO SGL-2 FROM SGL-4; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN M&A CALL BEGINS; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CUTS HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100% FRIDAY: NRC; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company named to Diversitylnc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity for third consecutive year; 30/04/2018 – Smart Neighborhood™ by Alabama Power Nearing Completion in Suburban Birmingham; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN IN FINAL STAGES OF 1/3 STAKE IN SOLAR PORTFOLIO; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Rev $6.37B; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER IN AN PACT TO SELL A MINORITY INTEREST IN SOLAR; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern Co Rtgs, Otlk Neg; Gulf Power Otlk Stble; 02/05/2018 – Southern’s Profit Gets Boost From Tax Law Changes — Earnings Review

Van Den Berg Management I Inc decreased its stake in Granite Constr Inc (GVA) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc analyzed 107,290 shares as the company's stock declined 21.94% . The institutional investor held 417,650 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.12M, down from 524,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Granite Constr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $33.55. About 128,450 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500.

Analysts await Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.35 earnings per share, down 4.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.42 per share. GVA’s profit will be $63.21 million for 6.21 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Granite Construction Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -173.77% EPS growth.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $670.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Methode Electrs Inc (NYSE:MEI) by 56,360 shares to 124,960 shares, valued at $3.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold GVA shares while 53 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 44.09 million shares or 0.19% less from 44.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Teachers Retirement reported 68,851 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Deutsche National Bank Ag accumulated 46,210 shares. River Mercantile Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.03% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). First Trust Advisors LP invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Essex Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% or 4,453 shares in its portfolio. 3 were accumulated by Next Financial Grp Inc. Zacks Inv holds 6,831 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Foundry Prtnrs Ltd invested in 0.02% or 11,670 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 18,881 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Franklin Resources reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Great West Life Assurance Company Can owns 28,113 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 196,242 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street invested in 1.47 million shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 8,368 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $417,043 activity. KELSEY DAVID H also bought $151,050 worth of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) shares. $99,890 worth of stock was bought by Larkin Kyle T on Friday, September 6. Roberts James Hildebrand bought 2,000 shares worth $55,800. Shares for $43,179 were bought by Jigisha Desai.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trustmark State Bank Department reported 0.51% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Smithfield Trust accumulated 2,456 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cordasco Net holds 200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 8,085 shares. Greenwood Gearhart reported 1.4% stake. Intact Invest Management Incorporated has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Sequoia Finance Ltd Liability Company has 0.03% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 200,725 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Boys Arnold And Co, North Carolina-based fund reported 12,307 shares. Magellan Asset Mgmt reported 436,563 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab has 124,569 shares. Maryland Mngmt accumulated 105,631 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Moreover, Mirae Asset Glob Investments Company Limited has 0.1% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 258,155 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Ww Markets has invested 0.03% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 741,311 shares.

Signaturefd Llc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $1.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 4,727 shares to 4,423 shares, valued at $375,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 2.21M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.58 million shares, and cut its stake in United States Oil Fund Lp (USO).