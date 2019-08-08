As Southern Co (SO) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Juncture Wealth Strategies Has Cut Stake by $828,138; Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position in Take (TTWO) by $21.39 Million

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 78.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc sold 16,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 4,400 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 20,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $58.03. About 1.43M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER SAYS DEAL FOR $1.175 BLN; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN RAISES HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 88%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN EXPLORING THIRD PARTY TAX EQUITY FINANCING FOR WIND; 10/05/2018 – Southern Co: New Construction Milestones Reached at Vogtle Nuclear Expansion; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 23/05/2018 – Southern Co. Unit Southern Power To Sell 33% Stake In Solar Portfolio For $1.2 Billion — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Rev $6.37B; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N – KIMBERLY S. GREENE WILL SUCCEED EVANS AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF SOUTHERN COMPANY GAS; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER TO SELL 33% STAKE IN PORTFOLIO FOR $1.18B; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.80 TO $2.95, EST. $2.89

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 55.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp sold 227,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 185,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.46 million, down from 412,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $131.28. About 637,181 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 08/05/2018 – Take Two Emojis and Call Me in the Morning; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $60 MLN; 06/04/2018 – Buy Take-Two on the dip because ‘Fortnite’ risk is ‘overblown,’ analyst says; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY Rev $2.5B-$2.6B; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY TOTAL NET BOOKINGS $411.4 MLN VS $407.1 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 63c; 13/03/2018 – Kerbal Space Program: Making History Expansion Now Available; 04/04/2018 – Take-Two hosting the very first esports draft today – @NBA2K CEO Strauss Zelnick explains the company’s new venture $TTWO; 20/04/2018 – ITALY PRESIDENT TO TAKE TWO DAYS BEFORE NEXT MOVE: ANSA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomasville Fincl Bank, Georgia-based fund reported 266,004 shares. Edgemoor Advsrs Inc invested in 0.86% or 126,398 shares. Shelton Capital Management holds 667 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Community Commercial Bank Of Raymore has 0.45% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Fifth Third Bank & Trust invested in 0.03% or 100,773 shares. Schnieders Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1.51% or 68,411 shares. Advisor Prns Ltd Llc invested in 26,195 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Port Mgmt has 0.37% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt owns 24,030 shares. Intrust Bancshares Na reported 0.12% stake. Schroder Invest Group Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 476,831 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Lc holds 23,578 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Finance Ma invested in 22.04 million shares or 0.48% of the stock. Bennicas And Associates holds 1.27% or 28,050 shares in its portfolio. Bragg Fin Advsr reported 0.95% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $1.53 million activity. $100,380 worth of stock was bought by Clark Henry A III on Tuesday, March 5.

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc, which manages about $149.94 million and $129.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 35,285 shares to 86,750 shares, valued at $5.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), The Stock That Dropped 33% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Spirit Airlines, Inc.’s (NYSE:SAVE) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested in 0.01% or 6,616 shares. Smith Asset Grp LP has 13,500 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Symphony Asset Llc invested in 0.07% or 2,763 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd invested in 0.02% or 3,800 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 24,669 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 144,611 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Management Equity Inc reported 138,994 shares. 1,586 are held by Essex Ltd Liability Company. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.04% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Cadence Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 11,164 shares. Yorktown Management & Rech reported 2,400 shares. State Street holds 4.87 million shares. Dimensional Fund LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 444,304 shares. Utah Retirement invested in 21,111 shares. Intrepid Capital Management reported 0.7% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13 billion and $3.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) by 89,123 shares to 324,744 shares, valued at $26.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New.