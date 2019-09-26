As Southern Co (SO) Share Value Rose, Holder Verity Asset Management Decreased Position by $626,065; Tci Wealth Advisors Has Upped Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $542,241; Share Value Rose

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 11,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 38,679 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14M, down from 50,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $61.87. About 1.99M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – Third class of Vogtle 3&4 operators pass NRC licensing exam; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co: Florida City Gas Transaction’s Target Completion Is 3Q 2018; 16/04/2018 – Southern Co. Raises Dividend — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – Southern Slims Down After Bets on Big Projects Fail to Pay Off; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER BUYS WILDHORSE MOUNTAIN WIND FACILITY; 21/05/2018 – SO: SEES FLORIDA UTILITY SALE CUTTING EQUITY NEEDS BY $3 BLN; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS SOUTHERN COMPANY’S ‘BBB+’ IDR; 03/04/2018 – Georgia Power customers to see $25 credit on April bills; 07/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER – EXPECTS TO FUND PURCHASE PRICE OF ANY NOTES PURCHASED USING CASH ON HAND OR AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc bought 4,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 47,742 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.40 million, up from 43,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $139.54. About 13.61 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/04/2018 – ABM Assists Pacific Battleship Center to Upgrade Lighting System on Historic USS Iowa; 08/03/2018 – lmaging3 Announces the Appointment of Joe Biehl as CFO; 15/03/2018 – Limelight Networks Helps Companies Defend against Cyber Threats with New Bot Management Solution; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Is Said to Leave for Role at Google; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SEARCH ADVERTISING REVENUE EXCLUDING TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COSTS INCREASED 16% (UP 14% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 30/04/2018 – VMWARE: MICROSOFT AZURE NEXT PARTNER FOR VMW’S NETWORKING CLOUD; 30/04/2018 – If Microsoft Finds Another LinkedIn Deal, Chairman Is `All In’; 05/03/2018 – IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 13/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Microsoft to open two cloud centres in Germany – report; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS CO EXTENDS ALLIANCE WITH MICROSOFT FOR CLOUD-BASED DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SOLUTIONS

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 EPS, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 14.06 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fitbit For (Fire) Sale – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could Castlight Health, Inc.’s (NYSE:CSLT) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “We’re Not Very Worried About Arlo Technologies’s (NYSE:ARLO) Cash Burn Rate – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s why Meritage Homes Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:MTH) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why It Might Not Make Sense To Buy CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Crawford Investment Counsel, a Georgia-based fund reported 23,037 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.06% or 1.69 million shares in its portfolio. Haverford Trust Commerce invested in 9,210 shares. Regal Inv Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 12,278 shares. Fdx, a California-based fund reported 66,188 shares. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Lc holds 4,992 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Golub Gru Llc reported 0.03% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 31 shares. Fiduciary Tru has 0.03% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 19,152 shares. Vanguard Group Inc accumulated 0.18% or 88.17M shares. Interocean Cap Llc has 576,872 shares for 2.88% of their portfolio. Lpl Ltd Liability Co holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 857,925 shares. 3,970 are held by Dakota Wealth Management. Kbc Group Nv, a Belgium-based fund reported 184,890 shares. Woodmont Counsel Ltd stated it has 86,797 shares.

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.53 billion and $222.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 6,402 shares to 45,524 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B) by 27,191 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 244 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Windows 10 on 900M+ devices – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Slack Tries to Dispel Microsoft Fears – The Motley Fool” published on September 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MSFT, RE, KMX – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “4 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft, Disney make cloud deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.