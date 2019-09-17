As Southern Co (SO) Share Price Rose, Wade G W & Has Raised Its Stake; As Axogen (AXGN) Share Price Declined, Opaleye Management Has Cut Position by $3.80 Million

Opaleye Management Inc decreased its stake in Axogen Inc (AXGN) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.93% . The hedge fund held 900,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.82M, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Axogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $573.52M market cap company. The stock increased 4.66% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $14.61. About 185,657 shares traded. AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) has declined 60.31% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AXGN News: 14/05/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 30/04/2018 – AxoGen 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 11c; 21/05/2018 – AXOGEN, NAMES KAREN ZADEREJ AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 3.4% Position in AxoGen; 14/05/2018 – AxoGen Expects Net Proceeds of $132.5 Million; 09/05/2018 – AxoGen Sees $123 Million in Gross Proceeds From Offering; 30/04/2018 – AxoGen Sees 2018 Revenue Up at Least 40%; 09/05/2018 – AXOGEN SEES GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABT $123M; 21/05/2018 – AxoGen Inc. Announces Appointment of Karen Zaderej as Chmn of the Bd; 21/05/2018 – AxoGen at JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference Jun 20

Wade G W & Inc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 48.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc bought 95,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 292,350 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.16M, up from 196,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $60.68. About 1.47 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 07/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER – EACH OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 4, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED OR EARLIER TERMINATED; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO 1Q ADJ EPS 88C, EST. 83C; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN COMPANY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co To Sell Gulf Power Co, Florida City Gas, Entities Holding Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Oleander and Plant Stanton to NextEra Energy for $6.475B; 02/05/2018 – LOWER TAXES FUELING ECONOMY, DRIVING DEMAND FOR POWER: SOUTHERN; 06/03/2018 – Southern Co.: Georgia Power Customers to Receive $1.2 B in Benefits From Tax Overhau; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Southern Co nears sale of one-third stake in its solar portfolio – Bloomberg; 02/05/2018 – WHOLESALE POWER MARKETS UNDERVALUE NUCLEAR POWER: SOUTHERN CFO; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 23/05/2018 – Southern Co Portfolio Includes 26 Operating Solar Facilities Representing Approximately 1.7 Gigawatts of Capacity

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96 million and $328.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avenue Therapeutics Inc by 130,000 shares to 930,000 shares, valued at $5.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cytokinetics by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 900,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Analysts await AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.17 EPS, down 54.55% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by AxoGen, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Town And Country Natl Bank And Tru Co Dba First Bankers Tru Co holds 0.14% or 5,385 shares in its portfolio. Crawford Counsel Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Fdx Advsr holds 66,188 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited Liability Corp holds 0.09% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 51,130 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 6,890 shares. Eagle Ridge owns 126,508 shares. Intact Inv Mngmt holds 0.27% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 136,200 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp holds 65,370 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Ohio-based Private Tru Commerce Na has invested 0.18% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Old Second Bankshares Of Aurora has 4,893 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams reported 1.48% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Prudential Public Lc accumulated 0% or 9,625 shares. Numerixs Incorporated invested in 12,162 shares. Apg Asset Nv accumulated 0.23% or 2.79M shares. Cap Advsr Ok has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

