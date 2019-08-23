As Southern Co (SO) Share Price Rose, Sabal Trust Co Boosted Holding; As Xylem (XYL) Stock Value Declined, Holder Water Asset Management Lowered Stake

Water Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 45.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc sold 28,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The hedge fund held 34,428 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, down from 63,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $73.98. About 611,268 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 04/04/2018 – Xylem technology to be used in PureWater Colorado direct potable reuse demonstration project; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Cites Xylem’s Progress With Integrating Sensus Purchase, Willingness to Repay Debt for Raised Outlook

Sabal Trust Co increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co bought 5,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 371,314 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.19M, up from 365,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $58.1. About 2.18 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 17/04/2018 – Southern Co. Names Andrew W. Evans CFO Effective June 1, 2018; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO SELL GULF POWER COMPANY, FLORIDA CITY GAS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN EXPLORING THIRD PARTY TAX EQUITY FINANCING FOR WIND; 02/04/2018 – Annual Thank a Lineman campaign recognizes importance of line workers to electric reliability in Georgia; 29/03/2018 – Dominion to complete Atlantic Coast natgas pipe by end 2019; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SHUT HATCH 2 FOR COOLING FAN MAINTENANCE: OPERATOR; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. PLANS TO COMPLETE STAKE SALE IN SOLAR MID-2018; 23/05/2018 – Southern Sells Solar Stake to Global Atlantic for $1.2 Billion; 25/05/2018 – Georgia Power kicks off summer with new water safety PSA; 21/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER COMPANY – ”AGGREGATE MAXIMUM PURCHASE PRICE” OF OFFERS INCREASED TO AMOUNT SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW PURCHASE OF $749.9 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Woodstock invested in 18,401 shares. Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Company reported 7,500 shares stake. Stifel stated it has 1.92 million shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Franklin Resources has 0.92% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 33.14 million shares. Schroder Management holds 476,831 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.17% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 201,268 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory has 1,052 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Arrow Corporation reported 4,056 shares. Cadence Cap Mgmt Limited Company invested 0.04% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Strs Ohio reported 639,018 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 21,176 shares. Schaller Investment Grp accumulated 10,553 shares. 61,954 are held by Cetera Advisors Ltd Com. Frontier Mgmt invested in 10,472 shares. Finance Architects reported 115 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $100,380 activity.

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 221,072 shares to 5,450 shares, valued at $349,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 103,473 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,878 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Somerville Kurt F has invested 1.3% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). 416,657 are owned by Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv. Jane Street Grp Lc holds 0% or 7,488 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt reported 0.03% stake. Daiwa Sb Invs invested 2.74% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Heritage Wealth Advsr invested in 0% or 640 shares. Evergreen Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 4,588 shares. Garrison Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.75% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Com stated it has 11,352 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 25,940 shares. Page Arthur B stated it has 13,710 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Tcw Inc reported 1.16 million shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.05% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 14,955 shares. The Missouri-based Duncker Streett And has invested 0.08% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 1,638 shares.