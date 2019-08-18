As Southern Co (SO) Share Price Rose, Personal Capital Advisors Upped Position; First Long Island Investors Lowered Facebook Cl A (FB) Position by $366,860

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought 38,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 785,925 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.62M, up from 747,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $57.48. About 6.26M shares traded or 42.98% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 29/05/2018 – Southern Co Acquires 100-Megawatt Wind Facility in Oklahoma; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN: ART P. BEATTIE ANNOUNCED HIS PLANS TO RETIRE AS CFO; 09/04/2018 – Georgia Power to add 177 MW of solar resources for C&I REDI program; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Southern Co nears sale of one-third stake in its solar portfolio – Bloomberg; 16/04/2018 – Southern Co. Raises Dividend — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – Southern Co.: Georgia Power Customers to Receive $1.2 B in Benefits From Tax Overhau; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES DEAL ADDING 4C TO 5C TO EPS OVER TIME; 17/04/2018 – Southern Company Announces Changes to Executive Management Team; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. PLANS FIVE-YEAR, $35B CAPITAL PROGRAM, AN INDUSTRI

First Long Island Investors Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc sold 2,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 130,689 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.79 million, down from 132,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $524.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Facebook, Inc. and Certain Officers — FB; 05/04/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook’s Mea Culpa; WPP Settles Johnson Suit; CBS and Viacom Tensions; 22/03/2018 – GERMAN JUSTICE MINISTER BARLEY SAYS HAS INVITED FACEBOOK’S EUROPEAN REPRESENTATIVES TO ASK WHETHER GERMAN ACCOUNTS AFFECTED BY DATA “SCANDAL”; 23/03/2018 – U.S. House panel formally asks Facebook CEO to testify on user data; 11/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Facebook CEO acknowledges his own personal data was sold to third parties in congressional; 22/03/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg has clearly had a very bad week. In the aftermath of revelations about the British research group Cambridge Analytica, Facebook’s founder is enduring a firestorm of criticism on both sides of the Atlantic about unauthorized access to users’ personal data; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: NOT CHANGING USERS’ PRIVACY CHOICES MADE IN THE PAST; 08/05/2018 – Facebook Shakes Up Management; WhatsApp, Messenger Get New Heads; 20/03/2018 – NY, MASS. AGS SENT DEMAND LETTER TO FACEBOOK TODAY; 21/03/2018 – Facebook Showing Signs Of ‘systemic Mismanagement,’ Says Analyst — MarketWatch

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.67 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84M and $774.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 35,439 shares to 334,310 shares, valued at $39.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 4,211 shares in the quarter, for a total of 293,495 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Decatur Capital owns 83,761 shares or 2.7% of their US portfolio. First Dallas Inc owns 2,175 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Primecap Ca stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cim Limited Liability Co reported 52,633 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership stated it has 1.79% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bowen Hanes And, Georgia-based fund reported 1,294 shares. Fagan Associates stated it has 44,743 shares. Sterling Inv Inc holds 12,209 shares or 1.58% of its portfolio. Calamos Lc reported 1.76% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 1.01% or 740,176 shares. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability owns 397,349 shares. Marathon Prtnrs Equity Limited Liability stated it has 8.3% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Evanson Asset Management Ltd Com has 16.77% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Montag A & Associates stated it has 0.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wms Prtn Ltd Co holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3,899 shares.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $100,380 activity.

